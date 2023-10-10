Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,012 in the last 365 days.

AgEagle Named Top 20 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company has been as one of the “Top 20 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector” by Insider Monkey, a finance website that provides free insider trading and hedge fund data to ordinary investors.

In its September 2023 article, Insider Monkey notes, “The global agriculture market, as of 2023, has witnessed huge growth, with a market size increasing from $12.25 trillion in 2022 to $13.40 trillion in 2023… This expansion can be attributed to several factors, like the increasing global population, which is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050 and has led to a heightened food demand.” Continuing, the article reads, “To list the top AI and robotics companies transforming the agriculture sector, we have included companies that have been actively involved in contributing innovative solutions for agriculture with the help of automation and AI. We have ranked the companies in order of number of employees, as the list is presented in ascending order.”

Listing AgEagle at #19 with an estimated 150 employees, Insider Monkey notes, “AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) contributes to the agriculture sector by offering drone-based data solutions that enable farmers and professionals to improve crop management, reduce input costs and increase yields through precise insights and monitoring. It is one of the top AI and robotics companies transforming the agriculture sector.”

Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, said, “At AgEagle, we greatly appreciate it when our hard work and impact on the industry is publicly recognized.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:
Investor Relations Email: UAVS@ageagle.com
Media Email: media@ageagle.com 

####


Primary Logo

You just read:

AgEagle Named Top 20 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more