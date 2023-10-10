AgEagle Named Top 20 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company has been as one of the “Top 20 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector” by Insider Monkey, a finance website that provides free insider trading and hedge fund data to ordinary investors.



In its September 2023 article, Insider Monkey notes, “The global agriculture market, as of 2023, has witnessed huge growth, with a market size increasing from $12.25 trillion in 2022 to $13.40 trillion in 2023… This expansion can be attributed to several factors, like the increasing global population, which is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050 and has led to a heightened food demand.” Continuing, the article reads, “To list the top AI and robotics companies transforming the agriculture sector, we have included companies that have been actively involved in contributing innovative solutions for agriculture with the help of automation and AI. We have ranked the companies in order of number of employees, as the list is presented in ascending order.”

Listing AgEagle at #19 with an estimated 150 employees, Insider Monkey notes, “AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) contributes to the agriculture sector by offering drone-based data solutions that enable farmers and professionals to improve crop management, reduce input costs and increase yields through precise insights and monitoring. It is one of the top AI and robotics companies transforming the agriculture sector.”

Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, said, “At AgEagle, we greatly appreciate it when our hard work and impact on the industry is publicly recognized.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

