UMeWorld Limited Executing Key Acquisition Corporate Actions

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a vertically integrated edible oil company, is announcing a majority shareholder and directors resolution for the approval of two key corporate actions, outlined below, undertaken with a view to furthering recently publicized acquisitions.



UMeWorld will engage in a corporate domestication into the United States from the current operating jurisdiction of the British Virgin Islands. Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld, said, “redomiciling our company within the United States will significantly increase our access to capital markets, as we believe selection of a well-established and respected jurisdiction will bolster investor confidence in the present and in the years to come.”

In addition to the domestication process, the shareholders have overwhelmingly authorized the issuance of 2,000,000 ‘Series A Preferred’ shares pursuant to a Series A fundraise, representing a separate and distinct class of shares from current outstanding common shares. A public offering of Series A securities will provide UMeWorld with substantial capital for planned and forthcoming asset and company acquisitions.

These offerings will be the first preferred shares issued by the company and are intended to encapsulate a number of unique characteristics. On this point, Michael Lee said, “We believe we have structured the Series A Preferred shares to be an attractive instrument for outside investors while minimizing dilution to current shareholders – ensuring that we are able to balance current interests and future interests as our company enters a new, defining era.”

Further information on the prospective securities will be found in the company SEC filings, as made available. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Media Contact:

Michael Lee, CEO

UMeWorld Limited

Email: info@umeworld.com

