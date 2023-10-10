C-Bond Systems Receives Orders Totaling $750,000 During the First Week of October

The orders are for the Company’s bullet-resistant film system, C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, and solar film

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today its Patriot Glass Solutions division has already received orders totaling more than $750,000 during the first week of October. The orders, for both commercial and school buildings, are for the Company’s C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system), C-Bond Secure and solar film.



Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, “The dollar value of the orders we have obtained so far this month, which isn’t even at the halfway point, already exceeds our highest reported revenue for any prior quarter. After a strong third quarter of 2023, which we have yet to report, this is the highest demand we have received to date for our products.”

Patriot Glass Solutions offers forced-entry resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond BRS includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

C-Bond Secure, the Company’s forced entry-resistant security film system includes C-Bond’s proprietary glass strengthener, which is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, giving law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety.

The installations for the jobs are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 and carry over into 2024.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the installations for the jobs are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 and carry over into 2024; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2023, May 15, 2023, and November 14, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

