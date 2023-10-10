Submit Release
Skyward Specialty to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Tuesday, November 7, 2023

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance GroupTM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") expects to issue its third quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6, which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.

Skyward Specialty will host its earnings call to review third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7 at 8 A.M. CST.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

For investor relations information contact:

Natalie Schoolcraft
nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com
614-494-4988


