Paradies Lagardère and ARHT Launch Innovative Collaboration at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and Paradies Lagardère, an award-winning airport retailer and restaurateur, are set to transform the travel retail experience at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. In a groundbreaking move, Paradies Lagardère today introduced ARHT CAPSULE’s cutting-edge technology to enhance its The Goods Express@CLT store, featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, located in the main terminal. This innovative addition aims to captivate travelers and provide an interactive shopping journey like never before.



ARHT CAPSULE will serve as a dynamic attraction, drawing travelers to The Goods Express@CLT store with intriguing holographic displays. It also offers an interactive platform, guiding travelers on how to navigate and make the most of the Just Walk Out technology featured in this store.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paradies Lagardère to bring our hologram technology to travelers. ARHT CAPSULE will not only drive foot traffic but also provide an immersive and educational shopping experience. In addition, the opportunity to scale with Lagardère is tremendous and we look forward to opening additional locations with them, including one coming in November,” shares Larry O’Reilly, CEO at ARHT.

"Paradies Lagardère continues to be a leader in customer innovation and ARHT CAPSULE is yet another great step in our ongoing efforts to excite and engage travelers,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “We are thrilled to be the first concessionaire to unveil this impressive technology in the airport environment and look forward to additional opportunities. I appreciate our great partners at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and thank them for their support in helping us launch this new program.”

“We’re excited about ARHT CAPSULE debuting at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” said CLT’s Concession Program Manager Jennifer Long. “Elevating the customer experience is a top priority at CLT. As an innovative airport, we’re always seeking new approaches to engage our passengers, and this fits the bill.”

This collaboration represents a bold step toward the future of travel retail, combining the ease of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology with the futuristic allure of ARHT CAPSULE. Travelers can anticipate a shopping experience that is both seamless and engaging.

Stay tuned for the official launch of this groundbreaking collaboration as Paradies Lagardère and ARHT transform the travel retail industry.

About Paradies Lagardère

Paradies Lagardère is a leading airport travel retailer and restaurateur in North America, operating more than 700 stores and restaurants in 92 airports. Specializing in three airport concessions areas - Travel Essentials, Specialty Retail and Dining with expertise in international, national, and local brands - Paradies Lagardère's commitment to exceptional customer service, superior design and award-winning retail and restaurant operations has earned the company numerous accolades, including Best Airport Retailer for 26 consecutive years and Best Brand Restaurateur by Airport Experience News.

https://paradieslagardere.com

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

Connect with ARHT:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-tech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arht.tech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arht.tech

X, formally known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/arht_tech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@arht-tech

For more information, please visit www.arht.tech/about/investors or www.arht.tech .

Alternatively, email us directly at info@arht.tech .

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.



Press Inquiries:

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech

ARHT

Hanna Ayyad

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (416)-782-8042 (head office)

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media Inc. technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.