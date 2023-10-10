TAIWAN, October 10 - President Tsai receives congratulations from foreign guests attending 2023 National Day celebration

President Tsai receives congratulations from foreign guests attending 2023 National Day celebration

On the morning of October 10 at the Presidential Office Building, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, received congratulations from members of the foreign diplomatic corps and foreign organizations stationed in Taiwan, as well as guests from around the world attending the 2023 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China.

From 9:30 a.m. more than 180 foreign guests, including President Russ Joseph Kun of the Republic of Nauru, who was accompanied by his wife, Governor-General Marcella A. Liburd of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, and Governor-General Susan D. Dougan of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, came forward in turn to offer congratulations to President Tsai and Vice President Lai, who expressed their appreciation to them for attending the celebration. Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) were also in attendance.

In addition to the delegation led by President Kun and those from our other diplomatic allies, foreign guests who came to offer their congratulations included a delegation from the Senate of Canada: Senator Michael L. MacDonald, who was accompanied by his wife, Senator Leo Housakos, Senator Pierre J. Dalphond, Senator David Richards, who was accompanied by his wife, and Senator Marilou McPhedran; Member of Parliament and former Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison; former Deputy Secretary General of NATO Alessandro Minuto-Rizzo; Member of Parliament Sujeet Kumar of the Republic of India; former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft; former US White House National Security Council Deputy Senior Director for Asian Affairs Ivan Kanapathy; Kansas House of Representatives Majority Leader and House Speaker Daniel Hawkins; a Japanese congratulatory delegation: delegation leader and Japanese House of Representatives Member Furuya Keiji, House of Representatives Member Eto Seishiro, House of Representatives Member Masaharu Nakagawa, House of Councillors Member Ishii Akira, House of Representatives Member Hagiuda Koichi, House of Representatives Member Hirofumi Ryu, House of Councillors Member Kawano Yoshihiro, House of Representatives Member Inoue Shinji, House of Representatives Member Kosaburo Nishime, House of Councillors Member Arimura Haruko, House of Councillors Member Takinami Hirofumi, House of Representatives Member Sasaki Hajime, House of Representatives Member Nagasaka Yasumasa, House of Representatives Member Fukushima Nobuyuki, House of Representatives Member Wada Yuichiro, House of Councillors Member Kitamura Tsuneo, House of Representatives Member Shimajiri Aiko, House of Representatives Member Okuno Shinsuke, House of Representatives Member Kitagami Keiro, House of Representatives Member Matsumoto Yohei, House of Representatives Member Suzuki Keisuke, House of Councillors Member Aoyama Shigeharu, House of Representatives Member Yamashita Takashi, House of Representatives Member Mutai Shunsuke, House of Representatives Member Sugita Mio, House of Representatives Member Takei Shunsuke, House of Councillors Member Inoue Yoshiyuki, House of Representatives Member Michishita Daiki, House of Representatives Member Nonaka Atsushi, House of Councillors Member Umemura Mizuho, House of Councillors Member Hamada Satoshi, House of Representatives Member Horii Kenji, House of Representatives Member Takahashi Hideaki, House of Representatives Member Suzuki Atsushi, House of Representatives Member Suzuki Eikei, House of Councillors Member Nagai Manabu, House of Councillors Member Kato Akiyoshi, House of Representatives Member Yamamoto Gōsei, House of Representatives Member Hayasaka Atsushi, House of Representatives Member Yoshida Shinji; Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman and other members of the diplomatic corps; representatives of foreign organizations stationed in Taiwan: American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Izumi Hiroyasu, who was accompanied by his wife, Head of the European Economic and Trade Office Filip Grzegorzewski, Singapore Trade Office in Taipei Trade Representative Yip Wei Kiat, Australian Office in Taipei A/g Representative Lachlan Crews, French Office in Taipei Director Franck Paris, German Institute Taipei Director General Jörg Polster, who was accompanied by his wife, British Office Taipei Representative John Dennis, and Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jim Nickel, who was accompanied by his wife.