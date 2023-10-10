Four exhibitions from the Local Curatorial Project for Art Macao showcase outstanding creations and exploration of Macao’s contemporary art

MACAU, October 10 - In the “Local Curatorial Project”, featured in the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, four remarkable exhibitions, namely “The Typhoon of Destiny”, “Synchronicity – Topology of Mind”, “Revelation to __” and “The Secret of the Golden Flower”, have recently made their grand debuts, showcasing the keen exploration and creativity of local contemporary art. Admission to the exhibitions is free.

The “Local Curatorial Project” is a significant project carried out by the Macao SAR Government to promote local art development. It aims to encourage contemporary art creation in Macao, nurture local curators and provide a platform for local curators and artists to showcase their ideas and talents. The event takes the theme “The Statistics of Fortune” as the curatorial concept of “Art Macao 2023”. An open call for curatorial proposals was held between April and June this year. After a rigorous preliminary and final evaluations, four inspirational curatorial proposals were successfully selected.

The exhibition “The Typhoon of Destiny”, proposed by ART YIIMA and curated by Ung Vai Meng, features artists include Konstantin Bessmertny, Chan Hin Io, Chau Chi Chun and Ung Vai Meng, presenting a rich array of diverse artistic forms, including performance photography, large-scale sculptures, videos, video documentation, on-site objects and remote sensing wind-driven devices, and prompting questions and a reflection on the real world and human destiny. The exhibition is held at “ART YIIMA” (located at No. 3, Travessa da Viola, R/C-A), Chan Hin Io Studio (located at No.11, Beco dos Faitiões, Edf. Kok Kong, R/C-B) and Fatiões Exhibition Space (temporary) (located at No. 7-A, Beco dos Faitiões) concurrently. In one of the exhibition halls, the artists generated a strong artificial typhoon by using a specially designed system, offering an unforgettable experience for the public. All the exhibition venues are open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 12pm to 7pm, and are held until 19 November.

The exhibition “Synchronicity – Topology of Mind”, proposed and curated by Alice Kok, features artists Vincent Cheang and Tan Bin. The curatorial team has meticulously designed the exhibition space, presenting artworks that complement each other in different dimensions, creating an environment of extraordinary sensory awareness, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the space and explore their perception of the outside world. The exhibition is held at All Around Space (located at No. 121A, Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, Edf. Industrial Ásia 2/F), and is open from 12pm to 7pm, and is closed on Sundays and public holidays. The exhibition is held until 26 November.

The exhibition “Revelation to __”, proposed by Myland Culture and curated by Lam Sio Man and Pal Lok Chok, features artists Fan In Kuan, Leong Chi Mou, Leong Chon, Ani Liu, Marta Stanisława Sala & Cheong Kin Man, Clement Valla and Lu Zhang. The exhibition uses a variety of experimental media and research-based creations to present the profound impact of artificial intelligence and big data on the new generation, leading the audience to reflect on the relationship between modern technology and traditional beliefs, and seeking to explore the “illumination” and “revelation” in this era. The exhibition is held at Galeria Lisboa, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf (located at Avenida da Amizade and Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen), and is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 12pm to 7pm. The exhibition is held until 30 November.

The exhibition “The Secret of the Golden Flower”, proposed and curated by Chang Chan, features artists Wong Weng Cheong and Lam Pok Yin, exploring the impact of technology on human existence in the era of thriving artificial intelligence through installation and videos. The exhibition is held at Albergue SCM (Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia) (located at No. 8, Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro), and is open from 10am to 6pm. The exhibition is held until 30 November.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the Local Curatorial Project featured in the “Art Macao 2023”, is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited.

