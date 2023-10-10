Ticket refund for the Opera in Two Acts The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini on 8 October

MACAU, October 10 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), two performances of the Opera in Two Acts The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini, integrated in the 35th Macao International Music Festival, originally scheduled to be held at 3pm and 8pm on 8 October, were cancelled due to the hoisting of the typhoon no. 8 signal. Spectators with tickets can request the respective refund at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from 11 October to 31 October by presenting the intact tickets. For enquiries, please contact the Macau Ticketing Network through tel. no. 2855 5555 during the office hours.

