UM to hold China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Ocean Research and Education Symposium

MACAU, October 10 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the 2nd China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Ocean Research and Education Symposium on 12 and 13 October. The symposium, which aims to strengthen cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and promote integrated development, will bring together renowned ocean experts from China, Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, and other countries and regions to discuss cutting-edge science, innovative theories and technologies in ocean science and technology.

Ocean resources are crucial for human survival and development. China and Portuguese-speaking countries, which are all coastal countries, share the challenges of protecting ocean ecosystems and ensuring ocean safety. Under the theme ‘Ocean Health and Safety’, experts will share the latest developments, theories, and technologies regarding issues such as the impacts of climate change, sustainable development, the blue economy, marine innovation, and ocean governance.

In recent years, UM has placed greater emphasis on ocean research and designated regional ocean research as one of three key development areas in its research layout. The university established the Centre for Regional Oceans in 2020 and the Department of Ocean Science and Technology in 2022. It has also launched postgraduate programmes to nurture talent and meet Macao’s development needs. In addition, the university has a long history of research collaboration with Portuguese-speaking institutions. The China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Ocean Research Alliance, initiated by UM, is dedicated to fostering research exchanges and cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries by bringing together the research strengths and resources of its members in the field of ocean science.