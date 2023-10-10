What will it cost the European Union to pay its economic recovery debt?

As part of its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) post-COVID-19 recovery and economic greening plan, the European Union intends to borrow about €421 billion (in current prices) before the end of 2026 to fund “non-repayable support” to EU countries. This debt and the interest on it must be repaid before 2058 from the EU budget. Here, we estimate what these costs could amount to 1 .

The costs will depend mainly on the future trajectory of interest rates paid by the EU. Predicting interest rates for such a long time horizon is challenging but market expectations (based on interest rate swaps) provide a good baseline. For instance, market expectations are that 10-year rates will remain relatively stable until 2030, before slowly falling and stabilising at a lower level in the long run. Investors anticipate the 10-year euro swap rate, which closely mirrors EU yields (with a small spread, typically around 10 basis points on 10-year rates), declining towards 1.8 percent by 2058 (Figure 1, Panel A).

The uncertainty surrounding this expectation can be gauged by analysing the expected volatility of future interest rates. Probabilities that market participants attach to different future interest rate trajectories can be derived from swap-options. This exercise indicates considerable uncertainty about the future path of nominal euro rates. There is a 50 percent probability that rates will fall within the range of -0.4 percent to 3.4 percent in 2058, while the 90 percent confidence interval ranges from -4.1 percent to 6.2 percent (Figure 1, Panel A).

While the median trajectory for nominal rates represents a substantial increase compared to prevailing market expectations at the start of the borrowing programme in 2021, it is useful to also consider the change in real terms. Figure 1 Panel B compares 2021 and current market expectations for the 10-year real interest rate on EU debt. In 2021, these expectations were negative for the entire period of the programme, making EU borrowing profitable in real terms. But since 2021, these expectations have moved up, resulting in a real rate of 0.92 percent in 2028, when new net issuance will end, before returning to negative levels after 2043. Thus, the real cost of EU debt is no longer expected to be negative, but the low average real rates indicate much lower interest costs than nominal rates might suggest.