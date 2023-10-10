iBio to Highlight Technology for Advancing Discovery of Bispecifics at Festival of Biologics

- VP of Platform Technologies, Matt Greving, to present data on enhancing T-cell engagers using machine-learning guided epitope steering and mammalian display antibody libraries -



BRYAN, Texas and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, announced today that Matt Greving Ph.D., its Vice President of Platform Technologies and Machine Learning, has been selected to present on the Company's technology for enhancing bispecific T-cell engagers (“TCE”) at the Festival of Biologics from Oct. 10-12 in Basel, Switzerland.

The Festival of Biologics is one of the industry's most prominent conferences focused on biologics and the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics, bringing together leaders from pharma, biotech, and academic and research institutions.

Dr. Greving's presentation, titled "Enhancing Bispecific T Cell Engager Discovery, Potency, Safety and Developability with Machine Learning and Mammalian Display," will provide an overview of how iBio's technology stack - including epitope engineering, fully human antibody library and EngageTx™ for bispecific optimization - potentially overcomes challenges in the discovery of bispecific TCEs, a promising area of research in immunotherapies for cancer. He will present data demonstrating how iBio's machine learning (ML)-driven epitope steering and mammalian-display antibody libraries efficiently discover diverse TCE arms tuned for potency, toxicity, developability and cyno cross-reactivity. The presentation will take place on Oct. 12 at 12:20 p.m. CET.

"Bispecific antibodies play a growing role in cancer immunotherapy research because of their ability to guide human immune cells to attack and destroy tumor cells with a single molecule, but developing them is challenging," Dr. Greving said. "We've demonstrated our technology can efficiently optimize next-gen CD3-T cell engager bispecifics, and we believe we are well positioned to use our platform to tackle hard-to-drug targets both internally and with partners and collaborators."

Along with the presentation, Dr. Greving will chair a session on AI and Machine Learning, titled "Pitfalls to Avoid When Building an AI-Driven Platform Company," on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 2:20 p.m. CET.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s patented AI-powered tech stack or EngageTx offering an accelerated solution to generating bispecific antibodies, the Company’s technology overcoming challenges in the discovery of bispecific T-cell engagers, the Company’s machine learning epitope steering and mammalian-display antibody library efficiently discovering diverse T-cell engager arms turned for potency, toxicity, developability, and cyno cross-reactivity, and our technology having the ability can optimize next-gen CD3-T cell engager bispecifics. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its growth strategy; its ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to its ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; competition; the Company’s ability to retain its key employees or maintain its NYSE American listing; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

