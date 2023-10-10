Interstellar Communication Holdings Welcome New Board Members

Miami, FL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc., (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, announced the appointment of three new directors to its Board: Christian D. Evans, investor and Managing Partner at Be Uncommon Capital; Thomas A. (Tad) Dillon III, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Alpha Capture at Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC; and Wil Inscho, Managing Director at Paulson Investment Company.



The board of directors will play a pivotal role in setting strategic goals and ensuring the Company has the necessary financial and human resources to achieve its objectives. In this regard, Thomas A. (Tad) Dillon III, CFA, will chair the Audit Committee, Wil Inscho will chair the Compensation Committee, and Christian D. Evans will chair the Strategy Committee.

Christian D. Evans is an investor and Managing Partner at Be Uncommon Capital. As a TEDx Speaker, he shares his insights and experiences with a global audience, inspiring others to reach new heights in their financial endeavors. Christian is also the host of the highly acclaimed podcast, "Journey with Christian D Evans," recognized as one of the top .5% fastest-growing business podcasts. With an impressive portfolio that includes investments in pioneering companies such as SpaceX/Starlink, Stripe, and several AI Funds, Christian's strategic approach and visionary outlook continue to drive success in the world of finance and technology.

Thomas A. (Tad) Dillon III serves as the Managing Director and Head of Alpha Capture at Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC. Mr. Dillon has over forty years of experience in institutional equities and equity research with organizations such as Merrill Lynch, Salomon Brothers, Donald Lufkin & Jenrette, and UBS. He served as a Marine Corps Fighter Pilot and is a Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Dillon earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Emory University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and maintains FINRA Series 7, 24, 55, and 63 securities registrations.

Wil Inscho serves as the Managing Director at Paulson Investment Company, LLC. He is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in the capital markets. His skills encompass raising equity and debt capital, providing corporate advisory services, managing investor relations and corporate access, executing institutional trading, and overseeing hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital initiatives. He has a particular focus on early-stage through middle-market companies.

"I am excited to welcome Christian, Tad, and Wil to the Interstellar Communication Board of Directors. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive knowledge in capital markets, investments, and technology will be invaluable as we continue our mission of connecting and consolidating space-related companies," said Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners and Chair of Interstellar Communication Holdings. "We look forward to working together to launch icMercury satellite service, your personal messenger to space."

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

