Fobi AI Expands Partnership with Gift Card Solution, Leikbreytir

Successes in Leikbreytir’s home country of Iceland drive global momentum as the two parties aim for expansion in North America and continental Europe.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the scope of its partnership with Leikbreytir, in which Fobi will now be able to license Leikbreytir’s solutions to their customer base, including its Gift to Wallet platform. Leikbreytir is a software and digital services company that has decades of experience in digital development and IT, providing Icelandic organizations with future-forward solutions to improve their service, efficiency, and profitability. Gift to Wallet is a gift card and loyalty solution that is used by various businesses in Iceland, including retail and fast food chains, shopping centers (with over 150 stores), theatres, fuel and energy companies, as well as financial institutions.



EUROPEAN SUCCESS OF LEIKBREYTIR’S DIGITAL GIFT CARD SOLUTION DRIVES TRACTION FOR NEW, GLOBAL USE CASES

Having successfully collaborated with Leikbreytir over the past two years, Fobi’s latest agreement with the Icelandic tech company will further strengthen and scale the value of its wallet pass technology, bringing several new use cases to the Company’s domestic market in North America.

Since 2021, Leikbreytir has used Passcreator to power their Gift to Wallet platform, a gift card and loyalty SaaS product designed for shopping malls and retail operators. The first digital transformation project using this product was implemented for S4S, Iceland’s largest shoe retailer, which involved digitizing the retailer’s traditional plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes. As a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to physical gift cards, S4S’ new digital wallet passes make it easier for customers to manage and redeem their gift cards on their mobile devices, leading to increased redemption rates, frequency of visits, and overall customer satisfaction.

More recently, Fobi worked with Leikbreytir to implement dynamic wallet passes across Orkan energy centers, enabling customers to download “Power Keys” to their mobile wallets and use the pass as an electronic means to pay for gas at the pump and redeem discounts on fuel. Once Orkan customers drive into a station, the wallet pass will automatically open in the mobile wallet, thanks to geolocation capabilities. As the first energy retailer to adopt this technology, Fobi, in collaboration with Leikbreytir’s Gift to Wallet solution, makes it possible for Orkan to issue its digital Power Keys electronically without requiring customers to wait to receive their cards or carry around physical copies, which is one of the most significant advancements in Orkan’s digital journey.

Yngvi Tómasson, CEO of Leikbreytir, states: “We are thrilled to have signed this new partnership agreement with Fobi AI as we see them as a leader in client experience innovation. The agreement with Fobi is perfectly suitable for scaling our Gift to Wallet solution and we are looking forward to addressing new markets together.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Leikbreytir, a leader in digital development and IT solutions. Together, we will bring the power of their innovative Gift to Wallet platform to businesses across North America and continental Europe. This collaboration will help us build upon our initial successes and the momentum we’ve generated, ultimately enhancing our ability to drive digital transformation, improve customer satisfaction, and unlock new opportunities for revenue growth. We are proud to be at the forefront of driving this global momentum.”

About Leikbreytir

Leikbreytir, which is Icelandic for “game changer,” is a software and digital services company with decades of experience in digital development and IT solutions. We help companies provide their customers with excellent service experiences, leveraging our knowledge of technology to maximize efficiency in service and achieve their business-oriented goals related to increased sales and profitability.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

