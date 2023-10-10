Stem Pharm and Verge Genomics Form Collaboration Focused on Parkinson’s Disease

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Pharm, Inc., a drug discovery platform company leveraging 3D neuro-immune organoids and Verge Genomics, a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery using artificial intelligence (AI) and patient tissue data, announced a collaboration to develop a disease model to validate novel targets identified by Verge for Parkinson’s disease (PD).



Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The complexity and variability of the disease have posed significant challenges in the development of effective therapies. Recognizing the urgent need for innovation, Verge and Stem Pharm have joined forces to leverage cutting-edge human-first technologies and expertise. The collaboration will focus on harnessing the power of neural organoids, which are 3D models of human neural tissue derived from stem cells. Neural organoids provide a unique platform to study the intricacies of the disease and simulate its progression in a laboratory setting. By creating a Parkinson's disease model using neural organoids, the companies aim to gain invaluable insights into the underlying mechanisms of the disease and validate potential drug targets.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Verge to apply our neuro-immune organoid platform to Parkinson’s disease,” said Steven Visuri, CEO of Stem Pharm. “Verge’s all-in-human approach to drug discovery aligns perfectly with our ideology, and by combining our strengths and resources, we aim to establish a state-of-the-art Parkinson’s disease model. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our collective mission to discover transformative therapies for patients suffering from this debilitating disease.”

Stem Pharm’s innovative 3D human neuro-immune organoids feature microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells, making them particularly suited to study diseases associated with neuroinflammation, such as neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. These diseases have limited options for therapeutic interventions and are associated with some of the lowest drug approval rates. Stem Pharm is changing the drug discovery paradigm for these diseases by developing physiologically relevant human biology for use in early drug discovery to explore disease pathways, identify and validate novel targets, and discover new therapeutic candidates.

About Verge Genomics

Verge is focused on developing therapeutics for complex diseases with high unmet need, using human multi-omics from patient disease tissues and machine learning. Verge has created CONVERGE™, a proprietary all-in-human platform, featuring one of the field’s largest and most comprehensive databases of multi-omic patient data. The company is led by experienced computational biologists and drug developers who are successfully advancing clinical and preclinical therapeutic programs in various diseases, including ALS and Parkinson’s disease. For additional information, please follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Stem Pharm

Stem Pharm is a neurological drug discovery platform company developing the next-generation of neurologic drugs using a human-first approach. Stem Pharm’s proprietary drug discovery platform is based on human 3D neuro-immune organoids that feature microglia and model neuroinflammation, which play a critical role in many neurological diseases. The company applies this platform to discover and validate disease targets and therapeutics for its internal programs in epilepsy, neurodegeneration, and brain cancer as well as for its biopharma partners’ therapeutic programs. Stem Pharm is based in Madison, WI, a hub for innovative stem cell and biosciences research. For more information, visit stempharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

