STACK Infrastructure Appoints Tim Hughes as Chief Development Officer

STACK bolsters real estate development leadership to further accelerate its market-leading success in delivering hyperscale data center campuses across North America

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced Tim Hughes’ appointment to Chief Development Officer (CDO) of STACK Americas. Hughes has been instrumental in driving the growth of STACK’s data center portfolio since joining STACK, and his expertise is a welcome addition to STACK’s senior leadership team. In his new role, Hughes will oversee real estate development of data centers and data center campuses for clients looking to enter or expand in critical markets.

“The expansion of STACK’s senior leadership team is directly correlated to the strategic nature of our business and solving our clients’ future digital infrastructure needs,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “Tim’s incredible success leading the Development Team and STACK’s strong focus on delivering expert solutions are unparalleled in the industry.”

With the continued growth of cloud demand and the explosion of AI technologies, the method of data center delivery has evolved into large-scale and full-service real estate partnerships with the world’s leading technology providers. In response, STACK has established itself at the forefront of data center real estate development by assembling the largest team of real estate professionals in the asset class. STACK’s industry-leading Development Team has proven its ability to deliver scalable capacity, resulting in an impressive portfolio of 2.5+GW built or under development capacity and 4.0+GW of expansion and potential capacity globally, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing private data center companies worldwide.

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Tim Hughes, Chief Development Officer of STACK Americas

