Renovaro Biosciences Appoints Two Finance Industry Experts to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)(Renovaro), an advanced, pre-clinical biotechnology firm in cell, gene, and immunotherapy focused on solid tumors with short life expectancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leni Boeren and Ruud Hendriks as Independent Directors.



Renovaro recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with the advanced AI Company GEDi Cube Intl Ltd. GEDiCube intends to rebrand as Renovaro AI, as announced on September 29, 2023.

Both Leni and Ruud bring extensive, high-level experience in finance and business.

Leni Boeren boasts a 40-year career in the financial sector, commencing with banking roles at Paribas and Rabobank before holding several director-level positions at Amsterdam Exchanges and then Euronext, the first pan-European stock and derivatives exchange that resulted from the merger of exchanges in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brussels. She then transitioned to asset management, spending over a decade undertaking executive roles, culminating in CEO and Chair, of international Robeco Groep N.V. She also held several board positions with Robeco Group’s subsidiaries, including Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. and Boston Partners Global Investors Inc. in the US. After this, she served as CEO of Kempen Capital Management. Leni currently holds non-executive positions with NIBC Bank, Air France-KLM, Ohpen, and Mollie. She also holds several advisory roles, including the Capital Market Committee of the Dutch regulator, the Authority for the Financial Markets.

Ruud Hendriks brings over 35 years of experience in the asset management industry, having held senior roles at some of the most established financial institutions. This includes spending ten years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which he joined as a managing director and became co-head of sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to this, he worked at Robeco Group, including at Rodamco, the property fund of the Robeco Group, before becoming Senior Vice President and Global Head of Institutional Sales at Robeco. Other experience includes acting as senior advisor to KKR, Citi, Lombard Odier, and a Non-Executive Director of Man Group plc. Ruud’s current positions include being a senior adviser to Pictet Group, a leading independent investment firm, and Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., an independent wealth manager. He also advises wealthy individuals next to being an Ambassador to Add Value Fund Management B.V.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Leni and Ruud as our newest Independent Directors at this pivotal moment for our business,” commented Rene Sindlev, Chairman of Renovaro. “Their substantial experience in the capital markets and asset management will bring invaluable financial and business expertise as we advance towards commercialization.”

“I am excited to join the Board for Renovaro Biosciences as it moves towards combining with GEDiCube,” said Leni Boeren. “I look forward to supporting the company in unlocking the vast potential of the two companies. Together, we are committed to spearheading advancements in the battle against cancer and other diseases, harnessing cutting-edge AI technology and pioneering biotherapeutics.”

“The intended combination of Renovaro and GEDiCube brings together two innovative platforms in AI and biotherapeutics that will offer comprehensive solutions to transform patient care,” added Ruud Hendriks. “I am honored to be a part of this journey that I believe will lead to the fundamental improvement of patients and their families around the world.”

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Renovaro has developed advanced cell, gene, and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body’s natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases. For more information on Renovaro, go to their website at www.renovarobio.com.

