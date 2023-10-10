FlightHub Secures Spot as the Official Travel Sponsor for HUB Montreal

Montreal, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightHub is thrilled to announce its partnership with HUB Montreal as the official travel partner for this year's highly anticipated conference. The collaboration marks FlightHub's debut appearance at the event, where CEO Chris Cave will be a featured speaker, presenting on the topic of "Consumer Experience in a New Technology Era." This partnership exemplifies FlightHub's commitment to supporting Montreal initiatives and sharing its expertise across diverse industries beyond just travel and technology.

HUB Montreal is an international business accelerator event for creative industries in the entertainment, cultural and experiential marketing sectors. At the crossroads of digital creativity and storytelling, HUB Montreal showcases companies and creators redefining the rules in the art of connecting with diverse and constantly evolving audiences. With its focus on fostering innovation and promoting collaboration, HubMontreal aligns perfectly with FlightHub's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions and redefine the travel experience for consumers.

Director General for HUB Montreal, Pierre Bellerose says "We are very pleased to highlight the new and important partnership between HUB Montreal and FlightHub. This Montreal-based company has become an international leader in the air travel industry. This partnership gives our international visitors and buyers access to FlightHub's services, making it easier for them to plan their trip to Montreal and attend our 7th edition.”

FlightHub's CEO, Chris Cave, is set to deliver a compelling presentation on "Consumer Experience in a New Technology Era." Drawing from FlightHub's experience in the travel industry, Cave will delve into the intersection of technology and consumer expectations. His insights are expected to shed light on the transformative impact of technology on customer interactions and provide valuable takeaways for attendees from various industries.

"We are excited to partner with HUB Montreal for this year's conference," said Chris Cave, CEO of FlightHub. "Our presence at HUB Montreal underscores our dedication to innovation and our commitment to supporting the Montreal community. We believe that our experience in travel and technology can bring a fresh perspective to industries beyond our core focus. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and learning from the diverse range of professionals and experts attending the event."







This collaboration is not only a testament to FlightHub's expanding horizons but also reflects the company's dedication to enhancing consumer experiences through technology. FlightHub is honoured to join HUB Montreal in supporting Montreal's thriving ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology.







About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montreal, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly, two of North America’s leading online travel agencies. FlightHub makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served each year, its goal is to offer travellers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Since 2012, its cutting-edge booking technology has created more than 30 million connections.

About HubMontreal

Founded in 2017 by Sébastien Nasra, HUB Montréal is an international business accelerator event for creative industries in the entertainment, cultural and experiential marketing sectors. At the crossroads of digital creativity and storytelling, HUB Montréal showcases companies and creators redefining the rules in the art of connecting with diverse and constantly evolving audiences. HUB Montreal is produced by Antenne Créative in collaboration with Avalanche Prod. Learn more about HubMontreal at http://hubmontreal.com/en.

