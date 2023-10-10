Electrify Expo Prepares For A Massive Festival In Miami As Exhibitor Participation Spikes

The nation’s #1 festival makes its way to Miami where thousands of festivalgoers will have the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more at their fingertips for thrilling demo rides and experiences



Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15; tickets can be purchased online and in person

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing all-electric fun for thrill seekers of all ages to Miami this weekend for an action-packed event October 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds. Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

“We’re headed back to Miami for our third year but this will be our biggest festival yet in the Sunshine State,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Miami is one of the top regions in the country for EV adoption so our festival fits right in with their desire to go electric. The entire weekend will be filled with entertainment including all types of thrilling demo courses, massive kids zones, great music, displays and local food trucks.”

According to the South Florida Business Journal , Miami is the top metro-area in the south for EV adoption due to the plethora of electric vehicle registrations and their investment in public EV charging stations. Electrify Expo is driving directly to the southern EV hub for consumers to experience the exhilarating feeling of going electric.

Electrify Showoff, a custom car show within the festival, is also back and celebrating the personalization and customization that Miami is known for with a twist - all of the vehicles are electric. Showoff features the world’s most radical customized EVs and inspires Electrify Expo attendees with ideas of how they can customize their own rides.

Electrify Expo Miami will be the second to last stop of the 2023 tour. Volvo’s EX90 fully-electric SUV and EX30 compact electric SUV will make their public debut in Miami at this weekend’s event. One of the most anticipated EVs of the year, the all-new spacious Kia EV9 SUV with third row seating for up to seven passengers, will also be on display at the festival before it hits the roads later this year. Volkswagen makes its Electrify Expo return with the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and ID.4 along with other automakers like Mitsubishi, Porsche and many more.

Tesla will be exhibiting their full lineup with Models 3, S, X & Y as well as Optimus, better known as the Tesla Bot.

Ford is back inside the Electrify Expo Thrill Zone demonstrating the Mustang Mach-E® 1400, with a one-of-a-kind 1400 horsepower prototype developed in collaboration with RTR Vehicles to highlight the performance capability of electric vehicles. Electrify Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience an exhilarating thrill ride with a professional driver in the Mustang Mach-E® 1400 and take a hot lap in the Mustang Mach-E® GT.

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach-E, F150 Lightning

Kia: EV9 SUV, EV6, EV6 GT, Niro EV

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Porsche: Porsche Taycan

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y + Optimus (Tesla Bot)

Toyota: Prius Prime, Prius, Tundra, Sequoia Hybrid, Corolla Cross HV, BZ4X

Volvo: EX30, EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC90 Recharge

Volkswagen: ID.Buzz, ID.4



In addition to automakers, Miami attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility and powersport products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Bosch

Bulls

Chargeway

Gocycle

JackRabbit

NIU

Riese & Mueller

Ryvid E-Motorcycles

Super73

Volcon ePowersports

and many more



For a full brand lineup, visit www.electrifyexpo.com .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3567c565-2a15-429d-a574-3a1f5564678c