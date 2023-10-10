Aruna Bio to Participate in the BIO Investor Forum in October 2023

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Aruna Bio, will be presenting a corporate overview at the BIO Investor Forum being held October 17-18, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.



Conference and presentation details are as follows:

BIO Investor Forum – October 17-18, 2023

Format: Corporate Presentation

Presenter: Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer, Aruna Bio

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Room Franciscan B on Ballroom Level

If you are interested in meeting with management during the conference, please reach out to your conference representative or Aruna directly by contacting Noah Gilman, Senior Business Development Associate at ngilman@arunabio.com.



About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, to cross the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

