LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Oklahoma City Market

YUKON, Okla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the grand opening of its newest community in Yukon, OK, Tuscany Lakes. This brand-new community offers new construction homes in a premier location starting in the $270s.



“We are excited to help customers achieve their dream of homeownership at Tuscany Lakes,” said Jason Workman, area sales manager. “Our new homeowners will be excited to live in a top-quality home at an affordable price situated next to some of the best schools, restaurants, hiking and shopping in Oklahoma,” Workman continued.

Tuscany Lakes is located in Yukon near a variety of employers, highly rated schools, and local shopping and dining opportunities. Residents enjoy the small town feel Yukon provides, along with quick and easy access to downtown Oklahoma City. Additionally, residents of this new community will soon enjoy access to incredible neighborhood amenities including a new community park and a basketball court.

LGI Homes is constructing four spacious one- and two-story floor plans at Tuscany Lakes. Homes range in size from 1,286 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 1,900 square feet with four bedrooms. Every new home comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Interior upgrades include a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, attached two-car garages complete with a Wi-Fi-enabled door installed and much more.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are available now. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested home buyers are encouraged to call (855) 700-0827 ext. 648 or visit LGIHomes.com/TuscanyLakes.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

