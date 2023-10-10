Helsinn closes financing agreement with BancaStato to support business objectives and growth

New funding secured to expand the portfolio of late- and commercial-stage supportive care, oncology and rare disease products

This new financing agreement replaces prior credit facility agreement signed with a non-bank lender in December 2022

Lugano, Switzerland, October 10, 2023 - Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully integrated, global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in supportive care, oncology, and rare diseases, today announces the signing of a new financing agreement with BancaStato, effective from September 2023.

This financing agreement with BancaStato replaces Helsinn’s prior credit facility agreement signed by Helsinn with a non-bank lender in December 2022. This new funding agreement offers convenient terms and conditions which will help drive the Company’s business objectives.

Helsinn has recently undergone a strategic review to redefine its business model, activities, and investments to remain competitive in global markets. Proceeds from the recently concluded financing agreement will contribute to the implementation of the Company’s plans and will help to ensure sustainable and profitable performance in alignment with the current product portfolio as well as commercial and manufacturing capabilities – the company’s main pillars of success in the past.

Riccardo Braglia, Executive Chairman of Helsinn, commented: “Guided by our core values of respect, integrity, and quality, Helsinn’s strategy focuses on being the partner of choice as a commercial-stage enterprise with a strong focus in supportive care, oncology and rare diseases, able to reach patients worldwide through integrated CMC/manufacturing/supply and a commercial platform complemented by scientific and technological expertise.

We are very grateful to BancaStato for placing their trust in our business model and our solid commercial track record.”

Dr. Melanie Rolli, Chief Executive Officer at Helsinn, said: “This new financial strength from BancaStato is a great step forward which will allow us to reach our business objectives as well as strengthen our portfolio of late- and commercial-stage supportive care, oncology and rare disease drugs and, more importantly, to continue to serve our customers around the world by identifying and collaborating with partners who share our passion and motivation: to extend and improve the lives of patients globally who use our products every day.”

About Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a fully integrated global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on going further to bring better days to even more patients all over the world with a leading position in supportive care.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. It has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company’s strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn please visit www.helsinn.com

