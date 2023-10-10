Analysis of Automotive Bearings Market : Identifying Beneficial Growth and Investment Opportunities Forecast, 2020-2027

automotive bearings market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Bearings market at a ground level, focusing on various bearing types, vehicle types, distribution channels, and regions. The global automotive bearings market was valued at $31.66 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. By vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, accounting for $18.80 billion, and is estimated to reach $28.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was anticipated to account for major market share.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6122

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

The global automotive bearings market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope and the growth rate by analyzing various segments at both region and country levels. This report also includes panoramic research on the drivers, opportunities, and restraints derived from the SWOT analysis of the global automotive bearings market. Moreover, the report also presents a deep analysis of the automotive bearings market size, using Porter's five forces to understand the influence of various facets such as competitive intensity, the threat of new competitors, and the bargaining power of competitors, enabling stakeholders to make appropriate investment decisions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The Automotive Bearings market is examined across four key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In North America, the market trends in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are vividly explored. Europe analysis covers Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and the rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of the region. LAMEA analysis comprises Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Nowadays, automakers across the globe are highly emphasizing improvement in fuel efficiency and lower carbon-dioxide emissions, by reducing the overall vehicle weight. To achieve this goal, several bearing makers are utilizing low tolerance and improved forging techniques during production to serve the rising competitiveness and adhere to the changing norms. Moreover, the growing usage of bearings in various parts of automobiles such as engines, wheels, steering, rearview mirrors, bonnet hinges, and many more has brought extensive growth opportunities for the automotive bearings market share the analysis period. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population and increasing disposable income among individuals globally are the major factors expected to augment the market’s growth in the coming period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-bearings-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous uncertainties across various industries, including the automotive bearing market. This is mainly due to the shutting down of manufacturing units owing to the stringent government-imposed lockdowns across many nations. Moreover, the shortage of skilled labor has further declined the market’s growth during the crisis. However, the adoption of advanced technology-based bearings for numerous automotive applications has brought huge growth opportunities for the market, post-pandemic.

Leading Players

The automotive bearings market is extensively competitive and comprises both global and regional players.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

ILJIN co., ltd

NTN Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

RBC Bearings Incorporated

THK CO., LTD

SKF

Schaeffler AG

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

IKO International, Inc.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/08/2622649/0/en/Automotive-AC-Compressor-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-11-8-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/05/2275805/0/en/Automotive-Hypervisor-Market-to-Garner-2-03-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-cybersecurity-market-to-reach-32-41-billion-globally-by-2030-at-16-6-cagr-amr-301478540.html