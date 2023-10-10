Commercial Greenhouse Market Size Worth $62.23 Bn, Globally, by 2030 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Commercial Greenhouse Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of commercial greenhouses is high in China and European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Temperature-controlled plantation demand is significantly growing around the globe with increasing consumer awareness towards healthy and fresh foods. Commercial greenhouses are gaining popularity in modern farming, as they allow the cultivation of crops in climate-controlled environments without any effect on the external environment. However, greenhouses require significant energy for several operations, including cooling, heating, and artificial lighting. Specifically, modern commercial greenhouse projects are poorly insulated and have low thermal mass. Several countries, including the United States, India, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and China, have increased their greenhouse agriculture investments. As of 2021, China holds the largest share around the globe to have greenhouse projects, and as of 2021, China has around 45,090 km2 of land under greenhouses.

Greenhouse crop production is increasing at a rapid pace worldwide, with an estimated more than 405,000 ha of greenhouse land present globally, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The technological advancement and changing climatic conditions with socio-economic pressure to promote greenhouse projects for higher crop yield. Commercial greenhouse production experienced higher growth in North Europe, Oceania, Asia and African continents. It has been observed that commercial greenhouse helps to increase the crop yield by 20% to 30% if the proper plantation is done. Rising production and adoption of vegetables from the greenhouse, owing to increasing consumer preference, drives market growth. The developing countries, including China, India, and Mexico, are creating significant value by exporting fruits and vegetables made in commercial greenhouse projects.





According to The Insight Partners, “ Commercial greenhouse Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis – By Type (Freestanding, and Gutter connected), By Material Type (Glass Greenhouses and Plastic Greenhouse); By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Crop Types (Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, and Others); and Geography,” the market size is expected to grow from US$ 32.41 billion in 2022 to US$ 62.23 billion by 2030, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for food, the growing population, and consumer preference towards fresh and healthy foods drive the market growth. However, the lack of awareness in the developing nations and high initial investments are expected to hinder market growth.





Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Argus Control Systems Limited., Agra Tech Inc., Hort Americas, RICHEL Group, LumiGrow Inc., Keder Greenhouse, Certhon Build B.V., LOGIQS B.V., and Heliospectra AB are a few of the key companies operating in the commercial greenhouse market. The market players focused on adopting several strategies, including new product launches, expansion & diversification, and mergers & acquisition strategies, which allowed them to capture significant business opportunities.

In August 2023, Biobest Group N.V. acquired Agrotech, Austria's horticultural and crop protection products manufacturer. With this acquisition, the company expanded its operation of high-technology-based horticultural vegetables in Austria’s market.

In August 2023, DENSO Corporation acquired Certhon Group, a Netherland-based horticultural facility provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed to accelerate its greenhouse agricultural production business expansion.





Increased Investments towards Greenhouse Projects with Government Support and Funding is Expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Global Commercial Greenhouse Market:

The increased investment in greenhouse projects by several institutions, farmers and individuals to increase the crops is expected to create significant market opportunities. Commercial greenhouses offer farmers significant opportunities to increase crop yield and enhance profitability. Government bodies in different countries are launching programs to promote the utilization of commercial greenhouses to increase crop yields. For instance, the International Development in the United States Agency (USAID) announced funding of US$ 2 million to support and improve Mongolia’s greenhouse projects. These investments are made to curb the food demand in Mongolia by providing the country with self-sufficiency in fruits and vegetables.

Further, recently using renewable energy such as solar and wind, the overall energy consumption required for greenhouse cultivation projects is trending in the market. This renewable energy enhances sustainability and economic development using viable sources. Rising requirements for minimum energy and net-zero emission-based buildings have focused on developing the commercial greenhouses market. As a result, greenhouse projects are helping in limiting global warming and climate change conditions, resulting in increased acreage under greenhouse structures. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2020 estimation, the total area under greenhouses for vegetables and herbs was 115.98 square feet. This growth is exponential in China, the United States, and the European countries, including Italy, the Netherlands and Germany.

The exponential rise in the area under greenhouses is expected to create ample opportunity for the commercial greenhouse market. According to the World in Data Organization, out of 13,003 million ha of land, 4,889 million ha of land is classified as an 'agricultural area.’ According to the recent findings by FAO, farmers preferred cultivating fruits & vegetables, ornamental, and flower plants in greenhouses. Greenhouse projects' growth was further driven by rising food security and the growing environmental pollution. The commercial greenhouse helps to have better efficiency and yields, followed by government support and incentives.

Europe is expected to have the largest share in 2022 for the global commercial greenhouse market. This is primarily driven by the increased adoption of advanced crop technologies, yielding significant investments toward in-house farming among individuals. In Europe, the German government offers subsidies for supporting sustainable agriculture projects, including commercial greenhouse farming. As per this subsidy, the government provides financial support and assistance for the construction of new greenhouses and funding for purchasing equipment such as cooling & heating units, irrigation systems and others. The government offers around 25-30% subsidies for all the equipment required for adopting commercial greenhouse projects.





Commercial Greenhouse Market: Segmental Overview

The market is segmented based on type into free-standing greenhouses and gutter-connected greenhouses. The free-standing greenhouses segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. In contrast, the gutter-connected segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The commercial greenhouse market is bifurcated based on material type into glass and plastic greenhouses. The plastic greenhouse segment held the largest share in 2022, whereas the glass greenhouse segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on offering, the global commercial greenhouse market consists of hardware, software and services. Among this, hardware segment has significant share in 2022 and is growing at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on crop types, the market is bifurcated into fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, nursery crops, and others. The fruits and vegetables segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. In contrast, the nursery crops segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





