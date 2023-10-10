Rapid Expansion: Payment Gateway Market Size Booms, Meeting Growing Demand for Online Payments

payment gateway market value

The Payment Gateway market is driven by the growing adoption of e-commerce, digital payments, and online banking, coupled with increasing global connectivity.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The payment gateway market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $98.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030.

A payment gateway is a digital money operating gateway widely used to connect the customers and the merchant together for any payment transaction. A payment gateway is essentially an online interface that facilitates money transfers between a client and a business. Any firm that accepts payments online has an advantage because doing so guarantees safe and easy transactions and reduces financial losses brought on by late payments.

With the proliferation of smartphones, mobile payments are on the rise. Payment gateways are adapting to support mobile wallets, in-app payments, and contactless transactions, offering users a seamless and convenient way to make payments on the go.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, payment gateways are placing a strong emphasis on security. Trends include the implementation of tokenization, biometric authentication, and artificial intelligence to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the safety of sensitive financial data.

Businesses are increasingly looking to expand their reach beyond domestic borders. Payment gateways are accommodating this trend by providing multi-currency and multi-language support, making it easier for companies to tap into international markets and serve a global customer base.

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are playing a pivotal role in simplifying payment processes. Payment gateways are integrating with various platforms and IoT devices to enable frictionless transactions, from smart appliances to wearable devices, creating new avenues for seamless payments.

The global payment gateway market share is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, end-use, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into hosted and non hosted. By enterprise type, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. By end-use, the market is classified into travel & hospitality, BFSI, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the payment gateway market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the leading payment gateway market players are PayPal Holdings, Inc., STRIPE, Visa Inc., Amazon.com Inc., FIS(Worldpay), Mastercard, PayU, BitPay, Inc., FISERV, INC.(BluePay), and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

