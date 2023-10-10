The Pallet Jacks Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 1,509.6 Million by 2033 – Opine FMI analysts.

According to Future Market Insight's research study, Pallet Jacks Market Thrives Amidst Growing E-commerce and Industrial Sectors. Modernization, Safety Features, IoT Integration, and Sustainability Drive Market Growth in the United States and China.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pallet jacks market will be worth US$ 1,112.5 million in 2023. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,509.6 million by 2033, developing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The thriving e-commerce business necessitates practical material handling approaches, with pallet jacks being critical for supply chain management, generating substantial market development.

The growing popularity of robotics in the industry requires modern material-handling machinery. Pallet jacks, particularly electric ones, are essential components of computerized warehousing systems, increasing efficiency and accuracy.



Restrictive regulations and an increasing focus on employee protection fuel the need for pallet jacks with sophisticated security measures. Developments in rigidity, braking structures, and ergonomic layouts guarantee an improved working atmosphere.



IoT technologies, continuous monitoring, and automated upkeep capacities improve pallet jack efficiency. Due to these characteristics, they have become essential for contemporary supply chain administration and logistics.



Sustainable pallet jacks that use lithium-ion batteries, reusable components, and environment-friendly layouts are developing in popularity, fulfilling customer requirements while complying with ecological norms.



The pallet jacks industry in the United States stays vibrant and vital to various sectors. The consumption of pallet jacks is driven by the expanding online shopping sector and the growing importance of the production and sales industries.

Electric pallet jacks have grown in popularity owing to their effectiveness in minimizing physical stress on employees and enhancing efficiency, particularly in huge shipment centers and warehouses.



The pallet jacks business in China has expanded significantly in unison with the nation's thriving industrial and logistics businesses. With China as an international industrial powerhouse and e-commerce manager, there is a great requirement for effective material handling machinery, especially pallet jacks.



Electric pallet jacks, in particular, are growing in popularity owing to their capacity to increase production while decreasing labor expenses. The commitment of the government of China to digitization and Industry 4.0 innovations has hastened the deployment of electric pallet jacks, which has contributed to industry growth.



Key Takeaways

The market in the United States is projected to increase at a 2.3% CAGR.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to experience growth at a 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is projected to expand at a 5.1% CAGR through 2033.

The pallet jacks market in Japan is expected to record a 2.5% CAGR.

The logistics industry is expected to develop at a 3.5% CAGR until 2033.



“It is expected that developing nations will possess a large role, with rising manufacturing and improvement of infrastructure driving demand for pallet jacks. The industry is anticipated to expand steadily due to technical improvements, robotics, and a commitment to sustainability.” Says a Senior Consultant, Ismail Sutaria, in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Competitive Landscape



The market is diverse and distinguished by the existence of both large and small enterprises. To enhance their market position, accessibility, and revenue, big companies use a variety of expansion plans such as advancement of packaging, variety, and consolidation.

Crown modernized its Wave Work Assist Vehicle with innovative V-Force Lithium-Ion Battery systems in January 2022, allowing the car to facilitate potential refueling and be employed for an extensive variety of uses.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation introduced a crucial technical upgrade to their wrapped end rider in March 2022. It was developed to improve ergonomics and high performance in challenging industrial applications.

Key Companies Profiled

Toyota Motor Corporation Jungheinrich AG Raymond Corporation Yale Materials Handling Corporation Clark Material Handling Company Inc. Crown Equipment Corporation, Komatsu Ltd. Godrej Material Handling, Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) Jost's Engineering Company Limited Patel Material Handling Equipment Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Niuli Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Wesco Industrial Products LLC Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

Valuable Insights



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pallet jacks market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.



The study reveals essential insights By Capacity (Below 2.5 Tons, 2.5 to 5 Tons, Above 5 Tons), Product (Manual Pallet Jacks, Powered Pallet Jacks), End Use (Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Food and beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, General Manufacturing) and Region.



Segmentation Analysis of the Pallet Jacks Market



By Capacity:

Below 2.5 Tons

2.5 to 5 Tons

Above 5 Tons



By Product:

Manual Pallet Jacks

Powered Pallet Jacks

By End Use:

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

General Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



