Amesite Announces Launch of 12 Industry 4.0 Courses with Partner, Michigan Works! Southeast

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Michigan Works! Southeast (MWSE). In this collaboration, 12 new courses will be launched in 2023, focusing on training in artificial intelligence technologies and its applications in the modern workplace. These courses will be made available on MWSE’s proprietary Learning Community Environment®, powered by Amesite.

The new courses delve into the transformative wave of Industry 4.0, offering a deep dive into how digitalization is reshaping the workplace. With dedicated modules on the underpinnings of internet technology and the challenges posed by AI in job retention, the curriculum provides essential insights for today's workforce. Notably, several courses spotlight the innovative use of ChatGPT, teaching students to craft compelling resumes, cover letters, and follow-up emails, and even optimize their online job search and interview strategies. Additionally, there's a strong emphasis on leveraging AI for business growth and ensuring robust data safety in an ever-connected world.

Shamar Herron, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Southeast, commented, "The rise of 'new collar' jobs underlines the expanding role of artificial intelligence in today's workplace. In partnership with Amesite, our goal is to equip our community members with the requisite skills for these roles, preparing them for the evolving job landscape of Industry 4.0."

"Workforce development agencies have a significant opportunity to leverage modern tools to assist individuals in their growth and readiness for the job market, and we are excited to be able to provide critical skills to a multi-billion-dollar market and expect these offerings to be in high demand,” said Amesite Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “At Amesite, we've focused on creating solutions that easily integrate into existing systems. Our partnership with Microsoft enables us to deploy these tools swiftly, often within a 24-hour window.

The global corporate training market size was valued at nearly $152 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to over $487 billion by 2030.



Amesite and MWSE are committed to offering relevant and engaging education, ensuring Michigan's workforce remains proficient and competitive.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

