Twenty Years of the NuVasive XLIF Procedure Celebrated at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery 2023 Annual Forum

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, celebrated twenty years of the NuVasive XLIF procedure at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) ’23 Annual Forum.



“Very few medical technology innovations have transformed an industry like the NuVasive XLIF procedure. Twenty years of XLIF has produced two decades of unmatched clinical validation, represented by an incredible body of evidence on the reproducibility, safety, and efficacy of the procedure,”1-4 said Kyle Malone, senior vice president, Scientific Affairs of Globus Medical. “We have a true legacy to carry on as Globus Medical, and the focus on procedural innovation, surgeon partnership, research, and education that contributed to the success of XLIF will continue to guide future innovation while changing the lives of more patients around the globe.”

More than 120 surgeons and industry leaders gathered at SMISS to celebrate the XLIF procedure. Hosted by NuVasive, the evening event featured more than 20 surgeon speakers discussing the past, present and future impact of the procedure.

Dr. Frank Phillips, Rush University Medical Center, has been an XLIF user since 2003. “XLIF has been one of the most disruptive approaches to emerge in the spine field.” This surgical technique and its procedurally integrated portfolio of access, interbody implants, fixation and enabling technologies continue to demonstrate more predictable outcomes than traditional spinal fusion procedures, with substantially fewer complications.5-9

“It’s remarkable how XLIF has continued to advance lateral, minimally invasive surgical applications,” said Dr. Bill Smith, neurosurgeon and early XLIF adopter who has completed over 1,800 XLIF procedures. “From its evolution of a one-level degenerative procedure to becoming the standard of care across multiple pathologies, XLIF has advanced patient care in historically challenging complex, deformity, tumor and trauma cases.”

With ~300,000 procedures performed, 200+ educational courses hosted, 600+ peer-reviewed publications, and 60+ dedicated products launched, XLIF continues to change patient lives.

“I look at what XLIF has done for minimally invasive surgery and single-position surgery, and I can only imagine what the future of innovation holds for the next twenty years in lateral,” said Dr. J. Alex Thomas, Atlantic Brain and Spine.

