Monopar to Participate in the Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that Andrew J. Cittadine, Monopar’s Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: October 12, 2023
Time: 12:15 p.m. (ET)
Location: The Yale Club, New York City, New York

https://www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a late-stage preclinical antibody for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and MNPR-202, an early-stage camsirubicin analog for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

