Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI) is Ready to Produce iHelp Max 4G: A Next-Generation Mobile Medical Alert Device with 4G Connectivity, Fall Detection, and Geo-Fencing, Specially Designed for Senior Citizens

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Health Solutions (OTCMKTS: WHSI), a publicly-traded health-tech company, is prepared to begin production of its latest innovation, the iHelp Max 4G. This mobile medical alert system is designed for the safety and connectivity of its users, with a primary focus on the elderly, physically disabled individuals, and those who live alone, both in their homes and while on the move.



Within the next 30 days, the company is set to begin pilot production of the latest version of iHelp Max. After this critical phase, units will be sent to direct consumers, and both domestic and international wholesale dealers. Mass production and marketing will commence thereafter.

The iHelp Max 4G is a mobile medical alert system that operates on a 4G network. It offers continuous monitoring and immediate assistance through its integrated 2-way communication, fall detection, and GPS tracking system.

Wearable Health Solutions specializes in manufacturing medical alarm devices designed to summon help during emergencies.

The iHelp Max 4G represents the latest addition to our innovative product line, primarily targeted at an aging population and individuals with physical disabilities. The device boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities and operates seamlessly on cellular networks.

Our device features a proprietary IoT platform, setting it apart in a crowded marketplace and poised to establish a new standard in the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) industry.

Peter Pizzino, President and Director of WHSI, emphasizes, "iHelp Max 4G is more than just a product; it's a lifeline. It empowers people to live independently, knowing that assistance is just a button press away."

WHSI's proprietary Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) IoT platform drives the iHelp Max 4G, providing comprehensive solutions for data transmission, storage, reformatting, upgrades, and seamless integration with various third-party services.

The device introduces new functionalities, such as fall detection and geo-fencing, which have received regulatory approval from FCC, CE, and PTCRB. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice-activated location tracking. Additionally, it features Telehealth Wellness capabilities, allowing real-time sharing of vital signs via Bluetooth technology.

The iHelp Max 4G includes a visual and audio battery strength indicator, a recessed button with Braille for reduced false activations, and a geo-fencing feature that alerts a predetermined circle of care if the wearer enters or exits a specific area.

Positioned as a game-changer in this evolving market, the iHelp Max 4G offers features and functionalities that extend beyond emergency response to include health monitoring and location tracking.

Key features that distinguish it include:

Voice-Activated Assistance: Seamless integration with virtual assistants allows for hands-free operation.

Seamless integration with virtual assistants allows for hands-free operation. Telehealth Ready: Real-time sharing of vital signs such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, and temperature via Bluetooth.

Real-time sharing of vital signs such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, and temperature via Bluetooth. Geo-Fencing: Instant alerts for entering or exiting predetermined areas, providing an additional layer of security.

Instant alerts for entering or exiting predetermined areas, providing an additional layer of security. Fall Detection: Automatic notification to a trained operator without pressing the SOS button, ensuring immediate assistance.

Automatic notification to a trained operator without pressing the SOS button, ensuring immediate assistance. Crystal Clear Audio: Loud and adjustable audio control with a 2-way speaker for clear communication.

Loud and adjustable audio control with a 2-way speaker for clear communication. Visual and Audio Battery Strength Indicator: The device notifies the wearer and their circle of care when the battery is low.

The device notifies the wearer and their circle of care when the battery is low. Water and Shatter Resistant: Built to withstand everyday wear and tear, including water exposure up to IP67 standards.

Built to withstand everyday wear and tear, including water exposure up to IP67 standards. Lightweight and Compact: Weighing just 2 ounces and measuring 2.8" x 2.1" x .8", it's designed for comfort and convenience.

Weighing just 2 ounces and measuring 2.8" x 2.1" x .8", it's designed for comfort and convenience. Multiple languages: configurations.

According to recent data, the global PERS market was valued at USD 5.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by a rising geriatric population, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing disposable income levels.

Product sales will be managed through our own international dealer network, insurance providers, and DTC channels via Amazon's digital platform.

Established in 2008, WHSI's current management team brings decades of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and business administration. CEO Harrysen Mittler has over 30 years of experience in public companies, while President Peter Pizzino has an extensive career in the investment realm and entrepreneurship.

Our company trades on OTC Markets, and recent sponsored equity research, conducted by Litchfield Hills, set its target price at $0.20 per share and issued a buy rating.

For Investor Relations, please visit our website: Investor Relations

For more information on the iHelp Max, visit our dedicated webpage: iHelp Max Dedicated Webpage

Listen to a recent audio interview with Wearable Health Solutions: Audio Interview

Contact Information:

info@wearablehealthsolutions.com

Website: www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

www.ihelpalarm.com

Address: 2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200, Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially can be found in the most recent quarterly report filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.