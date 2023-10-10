Submit Release
Funded traineeships for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Ukraine

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine offers two traineeships of up to six months starting in January-February 2024 for young graduates interested in international affairs.

The traineeships will take place in the Political Section (POL) and the Press and Information Section (P&I) of the Delegation.

In the Political Section, the intern will help develop the analysis of the political landscape in Ukraine, gather the necessary data and participate in internal and external meetings/events and report about them.

In the Press and Information Section, the intern will assist in preparing press and information materials for their publication, and coordinating activities and events organised by the section across the country.

The candidate should have a Bachelor degree or ongoing Master’s studies in related fields, excellent command of Ukrainian and English, great command of the main IT editing and presentation software and good networking and interpersonal skills.

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. 

The deadline for both applications is 18 October.

