European Union becomes the leading market for Moldovan wines

In 2022, Moldovan wine exports to EU countries reached almost US$ 55 million. The EU Delegation to Moldova shared this data on its Facebook page.

Statistics show that today the European Union is the leading market for Moldovan wines.

The embargo imposed by Russia on Moldovan wines in 2006 and 2013 forced producers to look for new and more predictable markets. 

Moldovan wine exports to Russia in 2022 totalled less than US$8 million.

“Wine exports from Moldova to the EU have consistently increased year after year and continue to grow, as the EU is a stable partner for whom quality is important and does not mix wine with politics,” said a statement from the EU Delegation. “Today, Moldovan wines participate in international competitions on a par with French and Spanish wines.”

