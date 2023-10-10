FEMA Urges You to Prepare for Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding

As Typhoon Bolaven approaches the territory of Guam, FEMA strongly urges residents and visitors to prepare immediately for heavy rain and flash flooding.

Depending on where you are, and the impact and the warning time of flooding, go to the safe location that you previously identified.

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. If you are in potentially affected areas, you should be familiar with evacuation routes, have a family emergency communications plan, keep a battery-powered radio handy and have plans for your family members and pets. For people with disabilities, you may need to take additional steps to plan for both your needs and that of your service animal.

Listen to authorities for information and instructions. Return home only when authorities say it is safe.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, then stay inside. If water is rising inside the vehicle, then seek refuge on the roof.

If trapped in a building, then go to its highest level. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising floodwater. Go on the roof only if necessary. Once there, signal for help.

Snakes and other animals may be in your house. Wear heavy gloves and boots during clean up.

Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.

Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts. Download the free FEMA App to sign up for weather and emergency alerts in up to five locations.

Visit www.ready.gov/floods for more information to prepare for heavy rain and flash flooding.

For more information on the Guam’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook.

###



Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).