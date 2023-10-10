Arla Foods Ingredients invests for growth in Latin America

Upgrade to Argentina site allows doubling of whey permeate powder capacity and production of infant formula-grade proteins

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arla Foods Ingredients has enhanced its Porteña facility in Argentina to cater to the growing demand for quality whey ingredients globally, especially in Latin America. A notable upgrade is a new drying tower, which increases whey permeate powder capacity and paves the way for infant-formula-grade protein production.

This expansion aligns with the surging demand from Asia and Latin America. The tower's introduction will convert whey permeate solids to dry ingredients, effectively doubling capacity.

Upon finalizing financial agreements, RELCO will lead the tower's construction, aiming for a 2026 finish.

Henrik Andersen, CEO, stated, "We've operated in Argentina since 2000 and are pleased with Arla Foods Ingredients S.A.'s achievements, which enable further growth. This upgrade aligns with our strategy to meet the growing demand for quality whey products in Latin America and worldwide."

Producing infant-grade proteins requires adherence to strict global standards.* Arla's Danmark Protein has historically served this sector. Post upgrades, the Porteña facility meets these standards, with improved sanitation and operational processes. Collaborations with local dairies, which include training, further ensure material quality.

Andersen added, “Our success in producing infant-grade products in Latin America is due to unwavering dedication and partnerships with local dairies.”

Following June's upgrades, Arla foresees a surge in infant-grade production.

Arla Foods Ingredients endorses the WHO's recommendation for exclusive breastfeeding for an infant's first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding with suitable foods until age two or beyond.

*Codex Alimentarius Standard for Infant Formula and Formulas for Special Medical Purposes Intended for Infants

