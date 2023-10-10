AI In Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Technology, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's "AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023" provides a comprehensive overview of the AI in medical imaging market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the AI in medical imaging market is expected to reach $7.42 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.54%.

The growth of the AI in medical imaging market is attributed to the growing adoption of AI in radiology, with North America expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the AI in medical imaging market include Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Sanofi, Oracle Corporation, and Merative.

Emerging AI In Medical Imaging Market Trend

A notable trend in the AI in medical imaging market is technological advancements, with major companies developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

AI In Medical Imaging Market Segments

• By Technology: Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Other Technologies

• By Solution: Software Tools, Services

• By Modality: Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Rays, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging

• By Application: Digital Pathology, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Lung (Respiratory System), Breast (Mammography), Liver (GI), Oral Diagnostics, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in medical imaging refers to the use of disruptive technology that uses computer algorithms for imaging. It is employed to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing a wide variety of conditions, improving accuracy, efficiency, and speed of image interpretation, and aiding radiologists and healthcare professionals in making diagnoses.

