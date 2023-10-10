Automotive Robotics Market : Global Analysis, Size, Demand, Share, Growth, Trends & Industry Report Forecast 2020-2027

automotive robotics market share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive robotics market size generated $6.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $13.60 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in automation in the automotive industry, rise in need for accuracy, safety, and productivity, and decrease in labor cost in organizations drive the growth of the global automotive robotics market. On the other hand, high cost of industrial robots impedes the market growth. However, emergence of industry 4.0 is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global automotive robotics market is segmented into component, type, application, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized on the basis of controllers, robotic arm, end effector, sensors, drive, and others. The robotic arm segment held the largest market share in 2019, with more than two-fifths of the global automotive robotics market. At the same time, the drive segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is divided into welding, painting, cutting, material handling, and others. The material handling segment dominated the market with largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive robotics market. However, the painting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the global automotive robotics market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, with more than two-thirds of the global market. Moreover, other regions covered in the report include Europe and North America.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The Covid-19 outbreak has affected the manufacturing processes as governments declared complete lockdown across the countries to curb the spread of the infection.

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain, resulting in the loss of demand for automotive robotics.

However, the demand for automotive robotics is expected to increase post-pandemic as the automotive industry, one of the major end-users of industrial robotics, is on its way to get back on track.

As robots could help in boosting production while complying with social distancing norms, the demand for automotive robotics market share is expected to increase post-pandemic

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ABB

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

Comau

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

FANUC CORPORATION

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

KUKA AG

Seiko Epson Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

