Global Metagenomics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Metagenomics Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive market overview. According to TBRC's market forecast, the metagenomics market is projected to reach $3 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.
The metagenomics market is driven by increasing infectious disease cases. North America is poised to dominate this market. Key players include Illumina Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Metagenomics Market Segments
•By Product: Instruments, Kits And Reagents, Software And Services
•By Workflow: Sequencing, Pre-Sequencing, Data Analysis
•By Application: Environmental, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biotechnology, Food And Nutrition, Other Applications
•By End User: Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Laboratories, Biotechnology Companies, Pathology Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes
•By Geography: The global metagenomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Metagenomics is a research area studying genetic material from environmental samples or complex microbial communities, analyzing collective genomic information instead of individual organisms.
