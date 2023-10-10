Global Metagenomics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Metagenomics Global Market

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global metagenomics market size is expected to reach $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Metagenomics Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive market overview. According to TBRC's market forecast, the metagenomics market is projected to reach $3 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The metagenomics market is driven by increasing infectious disease cases. North America is poised to dominate this market. Key players include Illumina Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Metagenomics Market Segments

•By Product: Instruments, Kits And Reagents, Software And Services

•By Workflow: Sequencing, Pre-Sequencing, Data Analysis

•By Application: Environmental, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biotechnology, Food And Nutrition, Other Applications

•By End User: Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Laboratories, Biotechnology Companies, Pathology Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes

•By Geography: The global metagenomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10815&type=smp

Metagenomics is a research area studying genetic material from environmental samples or complex microbial communities, analyzing collective genomic information instead of individual organisms.

Read More On The Metagenomics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metagenomics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Metagenomics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metagenomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metagenomics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Genomics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-in-cancer-care-global-market-report

Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacogenomics-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2023