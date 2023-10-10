Global Building And Construction Tapes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The size of building and construction tapes market is expected to reach $5.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.74%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Building and construction tapes market to reach $5.39 billion by 2027, with a 4.74% CAGR, as per TBRC's Building And Construction Tapes Global Market Report 2023."

"Building and construction tapes market thrives with growing construction industry. North America leads the building and construction tapes market share. Key players: Saint-Gobain Group, 3M Company, Henkel AG, Berry Global, DuPont de Nemours, Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Lohmann GmbH, Scapa Group, Intertape Polymer Group."

Building And Construction Tapes Market Segments

• By Product: Double-Sided Tapes, Masking Tapes, Duct Tapes, Other Products

• By Backing Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Foil, Polyethylene, Foam, Paper, Other Backing Materials

• By Function: Bonding, Protection, Insulation, Glazing, Sound Proofing, Cable Management

• By Application: Doors, Flooring, Roofing, Walls And Ceilings, Windows, Building Envelope, Plumbing, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning), Electrical

• By End Use: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

• By Geography: The global building and construction tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Building and construction tape refers to a form of adhesive tape specifically designed for various applications in the construction industry and building projects. These tapes offer specific features and properties that cater to the needs of construction professionals and contractors. They are used for a wide range of purposes, including bonding, sealing, protecting, and marking in construction, renovation, and repair projects.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Building And Construction Tapes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Building And Construction Tapes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Building And Construction Tapes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

