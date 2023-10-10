Radon Measurement Instrument Market to Reach USD 1,179.3 million by 2030 | Global Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

The radon measurement instrument market size is expected to reach $1,179.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the awareness regarding health of people is the major factor that drives the radon measurement instrument maket. Europe dominated the radon measurement instrument market in 2020, owing to awareness about health in countries such as Germany, the UK and France.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Radon Measurement Instrument Market by Mechanism, Measurement Duration, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the radon measurement instrument market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By mechanism, the active segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By measurement duration, the long-term segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By application, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2020.

By region, Europe generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The major players profiled in the radon measurement instrument market include ABB, Bertin Instruments, Durridge, FJ Specialty, Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Pylon Electronics, Rad Elec Inc., SARAD GmbH, SunRADON LLC and Tracerlab GmbH. Major players in the market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the radon measurement instrument market.

The radon measurement instrument market size was valued at $569.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,179.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The primary drivers of this growth are increasing government regulations and health concerns regarding radon exposure, technological advancements in radon detection instruments, and a growing market for residential radon measurement.

Regional Outlook

Government regulations are the primary driver of the market. Many countries have adopted regulations and guidelines to protect people from radon exposure. For example, in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that all homes be tested for radon levels. The EPA also recommends that people take action to reduce radon levels if they are above the action level. In the European Union, the European Commission has adopted a similar policy. In addition, many countries have adopted mandatory radon measurement regulations, such as in China, India, and Canada.

Technological advancements are also driving the market. Advancements in technology have enabled the development of more accurate and reliable radon detection instruments. Advances in sensor technology and the availability of sophisticated radon measurement systems have made it possible to accurately measure radon levels in residential and commercial environments. In addition, the development of compact and low-cost radon measurement systems has enabled consumers and businesses to measure radon levels with minimal investment.

The residential radon measurement market is also driving growth in the radon measurement instrument market. The number of homeowners who are testing their homes for radon levels has been increasing, due to the growing awareness of the health risks associated with radon exposure. In addition, many residential radon measurement companies are offering services and products to help homeowners measure and monitor radon levels in their homes.

Analyst Review

In conclusion, the global radon measurement instrument market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2030, reaching a market size of $1.4 billion by 2030. The primary drivers of this growth are increasing government regulations and health concerns regarding radon exposure, technological advancements in radon detection instruments, and a growing market for residential radon measurement.

