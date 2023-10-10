Wastewater Recovery Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Technology (Activated Carbon, Ultra-filtration & Reverse Osmosis, Membrane Filtration, IER Systems, Media Filtration, Other), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Metal Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The wastewater recovery systems market was valued at US$24.53 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Growing Water Scarcity and Inclination Towards Green Industry

Water scarcity is a pressing global issue exacerbated by population growth, urbanization, and climate change. Rising water stress demands innovative solutions. Wastewater recovery systems offer a promising approach, recycling treated wastewater for non-potable purposes, conserving this precious resource. Industries worldwide are increasingly embracing environmental responsibility and sustainability. In the pursuit of greener practices, businesses reduce their environmental footprint and bolster their brand perception. Wastewater recovery systems align seamlessly with this trend, promoting water conservation and pollution reduction. By investing in wastewater recovery systems, industries demonstrate their commitment to eco-friendly operations, compliance with environmental regulations, and support for global environmental and water protection initiatives.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Wastewater Recovery Systems Market?

While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to the wastewater recovery system industry, it has also highlighted the critical role these systems play in ensuring public health and safety. The increased awareness and importance of effective wastewater recovery are expected to drive further advancements in wastewater recovery technologies and practices in the post-pandemic era. Wastewater recovery systems play a crucial role in treating and purifying wastewater to ensure it does not pose a risk to public health. The emphasis on hygiene and sanitation has led to an increased demand for robust wastewater recovery systems that can effectively remove contaminants, including potential pathogens. The increased use of disinfectants, sanitizers, and cleaning agents, as well as the disposal of personal protective equipment, have led to alterations in the types and concentrations of chemicals and contaminants in wastewater. Wastewater recovery systems need to adapt to these changes and ensure efficient recovery of the altered wastewater composition.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 323-page report provides 103 tables and 142 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the wastewater recovery systems market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Wastewater Recovery Systems. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including technology, and application and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing wastewater recovery systems market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing High Energy Consumption in Wastewater Recovery

The significant energy usage during recovery presents a difficulty for the wastewater recovery system. The energy-intensive aspect of wastewater recovery is attributed to advanced recovery techniques, pumping, aeration, membrane operations, and sludge recovery. The industry concentrates on energy-efficient technology, incorporating renewable energy sources, optimizing procedures, putting energy recovery systems in place, and investigating co-digestion for the production of biogas as a solution to this problem. To manage water resources sustainably and lessen the impact of wastewater recovery on the environment, energy consumption must be reduced.

Investment in Wastewater Recovery: High Costs, Long-Term Rewards

The capital investment required for wastewater recovery systems encompasses various factors, including the integration of cutting-edge technologies, the development of robust infrastructure, adherence to stringent legal requirements, and the necessity for skilled labor and maintenance. These elements collectively contribute to the relatively high upfront costs associated with establishing such systems. However, it is crucial to recognize that this initial expenditure yields substantial long-term advantages. Wastewater recovery systems not only contribute to environmental sustainability by conserving water resources and minimizing pollution but also offer economic benefits over time. Through efficient water recycling and reduced environmental impact, these systems lead to cost savings in terms of water supply and wastewater treatment. Additionally, compliance with legal regulations ensures that businesses avoid potential penalties and reputational damage. Furthermore, the demand for specialized labor and maintenance creates employment opportunities and sustains a skilled workforce in the wastewater recovery sector.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Urbanization and Industrialization

Wastewater generation in urban and industrial areas has increased as a result of growing industrialization and urbanization. The majority of pathogenic microorganisms transporting biodegradable substances can be found in domestic sewage. Sludge used in industry has a wide range of characteristics. It could include poisonous substances, heavy metals, biodegradable or non-biodegradable materials, etc. Sludge can be liquid or semisolid and contain 0.25–12% solids. Freshwater resources are under increased stress as a result, and environmental issues are raised. In order to manage and treat this wastewater, recycle it for non-potable uses, and lessen the burden on freshwater resources, wastewater recovery systems are essential.

Environmental Awareness Fuels Wastewater Recovery Systems

Increasing environmental consciousness represents a big opportunity for the wastewater recovery system business. As communities and companies become more aware of environmental challenges and water scarcity, there is a growing demand for sustainable water management solutions. Wastewater recovery systems address these concerns by recovering and reusing treated wastewater, lowering freshwater demand, and minimizing pollution of natural water bodies. This growing environmental consciousness serves as a catalyst for governments, corporations, and municipalities to channel investments into wastewater recovery systems. They recognize the imperative of adopting contemporary recovery technologies and responsible water management practices to ensure the preservation of vital water resources. The alignment of market demand with environmental stewardship underscores the sector's potential to contribute to a sustainable and ecologically responsible future.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the wastewater recovery systems market are A.O Smith Corporation, AECOM, Aquatech International, Doosan Enerbility, Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Kurita Water Industries, Ovivo, Pall Corporation, Suez SA, Veolia, Vinnolit, Xylem. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 21 st June 2023, Veolia and its Ivorian partner PFO Africa operated one of the largest drinking water production plants in West Africa. The Ivorian state renews its confidence in Veolia and PFO Africa, historical partners on the La Mé drinking water recovery plant, by signing an operation and maintenance contract for a period of fifteen years with the Ivorian society of waters and environment, a joint venture created by PFO Africa and Veolia.

On 6th February 2023, Kubota Corporation had taken a stake in Chouette, a start-up in France. This AgTech company used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to analyze images captured by cameras to detect diseases and tree vigour and, based on the data analysis, created the optimal spray volume of chemicals by unique algorithms.

