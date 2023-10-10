Global Life And Non-Life Insurance Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Life And Non-Life Insurance Global Market

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global life and non-life insurance market size is expected to reach $10,665.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Life And Non-Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $10,665.39 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8%.

The life and non-life insurance market is growing due to increased insurance penetration. North America is anticipated to dominate the market. Key players include Ping An Insurance (Group), China Life Insurance, Allianz, Axa, Prudential, MetLife, and Munich Re.

Life And Non-Life Insurance Market Segments

•By Insurance Type: Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance

•By Coverage Type: Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage

•By Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Brokers And Individual Agents, Bankers, Other Channels

•By End Users: Corporates, Individuals, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global life and non-life insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Life and non-life insurance encompass financial protection against various risks, including life, health, and property, ensuring beneficiaries receive payouts and coverage for losses or damages to assets, vehicles, businesses, and liabilities.

