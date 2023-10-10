Global Bolts Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.80% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Bolts Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Bolts Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The size of bolts market is expected to reach $55.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.80%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Bolts market to reach $55.78 billion by 2027, with a 4.80% CAGR, as per TBRC's Bolts Global Market Report 2023."

"Bolts market grows with increased construction. Asia-Pacific leads the bolts market share. Key players: Nippon Steel, Arconic Corporation, KAMAX Holding, Acument Intellectual Properties, Keller & Kalmbach, Reyher Nchfg., Fabory Group, Fastenal Company, US Bolt Manufacturing, Easylink Industrial, Brunner Manufacturing, Elgin Fastener Group."

Bolts Market Segments

• By Type: Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt

• By Material: Metal, Plastic, Other Materials

• By Grade: Grade 5.8, Grade 8.8, Grade 10.9, Grade 12.9, Other Grades

• By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industry Machinery, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global bolts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11883&type=smp

Bolts refer to a long metal piece with chiseled threading used to connect objects that screws into a nut which provides a significant amount of gripping power. They are used in conjunction with a nut to connect two components and in the development of mass-produced items and steel structures.

Read More On The Global Bolts Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bolts-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Bolts Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bolts Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bolts Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Machine Tools Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-tools-global-market-report

Offshore Drilling Rigs Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-drilling-rigs-global-market-report

Power Tools Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-tools-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model