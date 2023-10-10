Medaro Acquires Additional Claims at Lac La Motte in Quebec and Discovers High Grade Lithium Samples

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA; OTC:MEDAF; FWB:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Lac La Motte property in Quebec (the “Property”) through the acquisition of 15 additional claims (the “New Claims”) contiguous to its original western and northern boundaries, adding over 1000 hectares of prime territory to the Property.



During the initial exploration of the New Claims, Medaro’s team uncovered substantial pegmatite outcroppings, from which the Company collected 24 samples. Further, Medaro sampled a substantial boulder float (Figure 1) with an astonishing 5380 ppm Li (1.15% lithium oxide).



Figure 1: Floating Boulder on New Claims



At this time, the Company intends to conduct further exploration activity on the Property, including satellite imaging, prospecting, and a diamond drilling initiative. In addition, the Company is performing a comprehensive analysis comparing the Company’s 2022 drill results (as described in the Company’s news release dated February 15, 2023) with the results of the aforementioned satellite imaging.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro, stated, “It's exhilarating to witness yet another triumph for our Quebec-based lithium ventures. These results invigorate us, setting the stage for an extensive exploration agenda for Medaro's Lac La Motte property in the future.”

About the Lac La Motte Lithium Property

Situated in the prolific mining region of Abitibi, Quebec, merely 40 kilometers Northwest of Val-d’Or, the Lac La Motte Property is strategically located. Several active lithium prospects/mines, positioned 5 km to 20 km from our property, underscore the lithium exploration potential of the area. Historical diamond drilling in the 1950s at the Property has yielded promising results, with drill holes returning over 1% lithium oxide values.

About the Company

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Lac La Motte, Darlin, Rapide, Pontax and Cyr lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture.

For more detailed information, please consult the Company’s filings, available at www.sedarplus.com.

