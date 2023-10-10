High Voltage Direct Current Transmission System Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

High Voltage Direct Current HVDC Transmission System Global Market

The global high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market size is expected to reach $15.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

According to TBRC's forecast, the HVDC transmission system market is expected to reach $15.99 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The HVDC transmission system market is driven by increased electricity demand, with Europe expected to lead. Key players in this market include ATCO Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi Energy, LS Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexans SA, and NKT A/S.

High Voltage Direct Current HVDC Transmission System Market Segments

•By Type: Monopolar, Bipolar, Homopolar, Back To Back, Multi-Terminal

•By Technology: Line-Commutated Converters (LCC), Voltage-Source Converters (VSC), Capacitor Commutated Converters (CCC)

•By Capacity: Upto 400 kV, 401-800 kV, 800 kV Above

•By Deployment: Overhead, Underground, Subsea, Combination

•By Application: Interconnecting Grids, Infeed Urban Areas, Connecting Offshore Wind, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global high voltage direct current HVDC transmission system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

HVDC transmission systems convert AC to DC for long-distance power transmission, often from offshore wind farms or remote locations.

