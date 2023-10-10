Digital Printing Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of digital printing packaging market is expected to reach $34.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital printing packaging market is forecasted to reach $34.98 billion in 2027, growing at a 9.4% CAGR, states TBRC's Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2023."

"Growth in the digital printing packaging market is attributed to rising demand in cosmetics and personal care, with Asia-Pacific leading in digital printing packaging market share. Key players include Canon, HP, Fujifilm, Amcor, DuPont, DS Smith, Dover, Huhtamaki, CCL Industries, Barry-Wehmiller, Flint Group, and Heidelberg."

Digital Printing Packaging Market Segments

• By Packaging Type: Corrugated Packaging, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels, Other Packaging Types

• By Printing Inks: Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous, Other Printing Inks

• By Printing Technology: Thermal Transfer Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electrophotography And Electrostatic Printing, Other Printing Technologies

• By Format: Full Color Printing, Variable Data Printing, Large Format Printing, Other Formats

• By End-User Industry: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Other End-user Industries

• By Geography: The global digital printing packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital printing packaging is a direct print technology that uses ink applied directly to the product packaging. These applications continue progressing, enabling converters' production flexibility and packaging design innovation for brand owners who want to do their on-demand printing and labeling. It is used to speed up the manufacture of product packaging prototypes, making it easier to test different designs and packaging.

