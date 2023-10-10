Global Market for Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests to Expand at a 6.5% CAGR through 2033, reaching US$ 1,744.26 Million | Future Market Insights Inc.

Cutting-edge hepatitis B diagnostic technology advances early detection, driving preventative healthcare and regional demand in the US.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 872.5 million in 2023, driven by health screenings and government initiatives. This trend is expected to create new opportunities for the global market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033. It is estimated to gain a valuation of approximately US$ 1,744.26 million by 2033.

Continuous advancements in diagnostic technology substantially influence the market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests. Developing assay methods such as enzyme immunoassays and nucleic acid testing has improved the accuracy of tests, sensitivity, and specificity.

The most frequent cause of liver disease and cancer is hepatitis B. The relevance of liver health has led to an increase in people seeking preventative healthcare, especially those with risk factors, including a genetic history of hepatitis B or particular behaviors. Regular hepatitis B testing enables early detection and treatment, and this can help prevent issues and liver damage. The regional demand is increasing across the United States because of the emphasis on preventative care and living well.

Key Takeaways from the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market Study

The market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests expanded at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. The Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market in the United States is expected to surpass 34.7% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. It is predicted that China would take 23.2% of the worldwide market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests in 2023.

of the worldwide market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests in 2023. By the end of 2023, the market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests in Japan will hold 7.1% of the global market share.

of the global market share. By 2023, it is expected that the market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests in France will increase by 8% .

. By 2023, the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to have a 7.8% market share.

market share. In 2023, it is anticipated that the market share held by enzyme immunoassay kits will reach 71.90%.

The hospitals segment will expand quickly at a 6.2% CAGR throughout the projection period.

“The hepatitis B diagnostic tests are promoted through public health programs, increasing liver exams, and healthcare marketing, which raises awareness and diagnoses rates,” remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape of Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market:

Manufacturers frequently explore new geographical areas to increase their market presence. With healthcare organizations and providers all across the world, they create distribution networks and partnerships. Manufacturers can access untapped client bases by diversifying into new markets and areas with a high hepatitis B incidence.

To make sure that their goods adhere to local norms and laws, businesses may also apply for regulatory licenses and certifications in other nations.

Top 10 Players in the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. DiaSorin S.p.A. Abbott Laboratories Meridian Bioscience bioMérieux SA Inc. Vista Diagnostics International Biogate Laboratories Ltd. J.Mitra & Co. Ltd. Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. General Biologicals Corporation

Product Portfolio of Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market:

A healthcare corporation with a wide range of services, Abbott Laboratories has been involved in the creation of medicines, notably antiviral drugs. They have created medications in the past that are used to treat chronic hepatitis B. One such instance is the drug "Hepsera" (generic name: adefovir dipivoxil), that was used in some individuals to prevent the reproduction of the hepatitis B virus.

"Viread," made by Gilead Sciences, Inc., is one of the treatments for hepatitis B that is often used. Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), the active component of Viread, is an antiviral drug intended to prevent the hepatitis B virus (HBV) from replicating in people with chronic hepatitis B infection.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the hepatitis B diagnostic tests market, the market is segmented based on product type (enzyme immunoassay kits, point-of-care testing kits), end user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care), end user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market:

By Product Type:

Enzyme Immunoassay Kits Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Test Anti-Hepatitis B Surface Antibody Test Anti-Hepatitis B Core Antibody Test

Point-of-Care Testing Kits Strips Cassettes/Cards





By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

