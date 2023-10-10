A Feast of Technology and Spirituality Silicon Valley's Joyful Happenings Tai Ji Men Santa Clara Academy Opening

The Tai Ji Men Santa Clara Academy opened with great pomp and grandeur. At the heart of the celebration, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the revered leader (center), joined hands with numerous Silicon Valley mayors and distinguished guests from across the globe to cut

Young and dynamic Tai Ji Men disciples greeted the distinguished guests with grand ancient rituals and showcased cultural performances of the highest caliber, adding an exquisite touch to the event.

During the event, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, presented Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor with a symbolic key to the heart, symbolizing that conscience holds the key to a brighter future for the world.

In a poignant moment, distinguished guests gathered on the scene to participate in a heartfelt 60-second prayer for global peace and well-being. They also extended their blessings to the Santa Clara Academy, imparting a sense of unity and positivity to the occasion.