A Feast of Technology and Spirituality Silicon Valley's Joyful Happenings Tai Ji Men Santa Clara Academy Opening
The Tai Ji Men Santa Clara Academy opened with great pomp and grandeur. At the heart of the celebration, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the revered leader (center), joined hands with numerous Silicon Valley mayors and distinguished guests from across the globe to cut
Young and dynamic Tai Ji Men disciples greeted the distinguished guests with grand ancient rituals and showcased cultural performances of the highest caliber, adding an exquisite touch to the event.
During the event, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, presented Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor with a symbolic key to the heart, symbolizing that conscience holds the key to a brighter future for the world.
In a poignant moment, distinguished guests gathered on the scene to participate in a heartfelt 60-second prayer for global peace and well-being. They also extended their blessings to the Santa Clara Academy, imparting a sense of unity and positivity to the occasion.
Santa Clara, a thriving hub of high-tech industries, is currently abuzz with vibrant culture
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze extended special invitations to a distinguished roster of guests who took part in the historic ribbon-cutting ceremony. These notable figures included:
● Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Vice Mayor Kevin Park of Santa Clara
● Mayor Hung Wei and former Vice Mayor/Council Member Liang Chao of Cupertino
● Mayor Carmen Montano of Milpitas
● Mayor Lydia Kou, Vice Mayor Greer Stone, former Mayor and Current Councilman Patrick Burt of Palo Alto
The event also attracted international dignitaries who journeyed from distant locations to partake in the festivities, including:
● Teburoro Tito, the Former President of Kiribati and Ambassador to the UN
● Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, the fourth Prime Minister of Lesotho (from May 1998 to June 2012)
● Abdessattar Ben Moussa, the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
● Shishir Srivastava, Head of International Relations at CMS, Lucknow, India
Their presence added a touch of distinction to this momentous occasion.
A poignant moment during the ceremony involved the ringing of the Bell of World Peace and Love, followed by a 60-second prayer that bestowed blessings upon the local community and fervently prayed for world peace and well-being.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze delivered a warm welcome speech, expressing gratitude to all the esteemed guests in attendance. “Today, we decided to set up two new academies, one in Santa Clara, the technological capital of Northern California, and the other in Pasadena, the cultural capital of Southern California, respectively, reflecting the perfect integration of technology and spirituality, which are the two key points for physical and mental balance in today's world.”
Echoing Dr Hong's message, mayor Gillmor made a wish:”I wish for religious freedom, social justice, human rights and most of all health and peace for our community. Spreading love and kindness throughout Santa Clara and the world!”Mayor Wei wishes all people in the world have shelter, food, love, family, and friends. Wish the world is filled with laughter, friendship, and peaceful enjoyment.
Several VIPs also shared their heartfelt blessings and sentiments during the event. Nobel Peace Prize winner Abdessattar Ben Moussa emphasized that Tai Ji Men Academies are notable for their potential to bring about positive transformations in people's lives. Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, recognizing that in the high-tech entrepreneurial capital of the world, a haven has emerged—a center devoted to peace, love, happiness, and kindness. Tai Ji Men stands as a poignant reminder of the values and way of life that humanity should embrace. Former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, pays tribute to Dr. Hong: Let us all congratulate champions of peace love and conscience.
The event spanned the entire day, infusing the serene atmosphere of Santa Clara with joy and an abundance of positive energy. Throughout the day, attendees were treated to captivating martial arts demonstrations and cultural performances, which added a refreshing artistic touch. A cultural gallery showcased the fusion of artistry with technological innovation, while an immersive experience area allowed guests to embark on the Tai Ji Men Cultural Goodwill Group, spanning all six continents and visiting over 300 cities in more than a hundred countries. Additionally, there were heartfelt speeches expressing gratitude for Tai Ji Men's significant contributions to the promotion of world peace, community harmony, and public health.
On that day, four public wisdom seminars were thoughtfully organized, each offering valuable insights into various aspects of modern-day health and well-being. Distinguished professionals led these discussions, including:
1. Senior ophthalmologist Chienyi Yang , who shed light on eye health.
2. Dietitian Lianne Huang, who provided insights into dietary choices.
3. Chinese medicine practitioner Yu-Yang Chiang, who shared wisdom from the realm of traditional Chinese medicine.
4. Business psychologist Angela Lu, who delved into the nuances of mental health.
These experts addressed the ailments and challenges of contemporary living and offered guidance on achieving a harmonious balance between physical, mental, and spiritual health. This wealth of knowledge was particularly beneficial to the tech-savvy individuals of Silicon Valley's newest generation.
In harmony with the message "Join Us. Change Your Life." displayed at the entrance of the Academy, Dr. Hong expressed his hope that everyone would seize the opportunity to shape their destinies, finding happiness and peace not only for themselves but also for their families. He encouraged all attendees to embark on a fresh chapter in their lives, filled with promise and positive change.
Tai Ji Men is an ancient menpai (similar to school) of qigong, martial arts and self-cultivation. The culture of Tai Ji Men is deeply rooted in Tao wisdom, inheriting one of the highest philosophies of mankind, which has been passed down and practiced in a cloistered tradition since ancient times. Its primary mission is to preserve and perpetuate the cultural heritage of Tai Ji Men while nurturing the holistic health of individuals, encompassing body, soul, and spirit, transcending borders to benefit humanity worldwide. As our world continues to evolve, there is a growing thirst among people to achieve harmony in their physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the esteemed leader, established Academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California in 2000 and 2001, respectively. On October 8, 2023, coinciding with the inauguration of the Santa Clara Academy located at 5155 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara, another milestone awaits as the Pasadena Academy, nestled at 570 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, proudly opens its doors on October 14th. These academies stand as beacons of wisdom and practice, offering a transformative path towards holistic well-being and equilibrium for individuals navigating the ever-changing landscape of our world.
★Tai Ji Men Pasadena Academy Grand Opening Ceremony
Time: Oct. 14 (Saturday), 11:00-12:30
Site: Tai Ji Men Pasadena Academy
570 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104
Performances in Pasadena
★October 15th (Sunday)
Theme: Back to the Origin
Time： 2 – 4 p.m.
Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World
Time：7 – 10 p.m,
Site：Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Address：300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Please visit the website at https://www.TaiJiMen.org/events/la-opening for free tickets
About Tai Ji Men
Tai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.
Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. In recognition of the astounding 1.2 million service hours dedicated by Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members to the nation, he was bestowed with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of President Joe Biden in March of this year.
