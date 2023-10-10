Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, anticipated to Reach US$ 5,296.2 Million by 2033
FMI Logo
North America to Account for About 25.6% (2023E) of Market Share of Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market: States Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global dry vacuum pumps market Size reached US$ 2,340.7 million in 2018. Demand for global dry vacuum pumps saw a 5.3% year-on-year growth in 2022, suggesting an expansion of the market to US$ 2,698 million in 2023.
During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, sales are expected to grow at 7% CAGR globally. This is projected to take the market to US$ 5,296.2 million by 2033.
Growing demand for dry vacuum pumps in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor sectors are expected to drive growth. Another key driver is the growing demand from the packaging sector. Packaging processes extensively utilize vacuum pumps for bleaching, blending, bag holding, and cheese processing.
The food and beverage sector also presents specific needs. Companies are continually improving their vacuum pump systems to reduce the oxygen content in food products.
Increased investments in key sectors such as power generation, chemicals, and oil & gas are positively influencing the market. The rise in natural gas production, driven by the shale gas boom and stabilized oil prices, has resulted in high usage of vacuum pumps.
Accessing Market Intelligence: Request a Sample Report to Elevate Your Strategic Insights
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3686
Sectors like pharmaceuticals and food processing, require clean and contamination-free processes. Dry vacuum pumps are ideal for such applications as they eliminate the risk of oil contamination.
Demand for dry vacuum pumps is increasing in sectors where product quality and hygiene are crucial factors. Regenerative dry vacuum pumps, also known as claw pumps, have gained popularity in recent years.
Dry vacuum pumps offer high pumping speeds, energy efficiency, and the ability to handle both clean and contaminated gases. They are being increasingly used in applications such as chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and environmental processes. These sectors generally require the handling of corrosive or harsh gases.
The global dry vacuum pump market is experiencing significant growth in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific.
Countries such as China and India are witnessing a rapid expansion of their manufacturing sectors, which drives the demand for vacuum pumps. Increasing investments in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and food processing sectors in these regions further contribute to the market growth.
Key Takeaways from the Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Study:
During the forecast period, the dry vacuum pumps industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 0% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.
By product type, dry screw vacuum pump segment is estimated to have a dominant share of around 7% in 2023.
On the basis of end-use, the pharmaceutical sector is projected to generate a revenue potential of US$ 534.8 million from 2023 to 2033.
The dry vacuum pumps industry in China is predicted to reach US$ 804.6 million by 2033, increasing at 6% CAGR.
Germany is estimated to account to a market worth of US$ 177.9 million, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through 2033.
“Expansion of pharmaceutical industry in developing countries is expected to drive growth in the global dry vacuum pumps market. Manufacturers have a pressing need to emphasize on stringent quality control measures throughout the production process to deliver quality products to crucial sectors like food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Who is winning?
Few of the key players in this industry include Flowserve, Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corporation.
Key manufacturers are focus on research and development to improve the performance, efficiency, and reliability of dry vacuum pumps. They invest in advanced technologies and material to develop innovative product. That offer high vacuum levels, low energy consumption, and reduced maintenance requirements.
They are also offering a range of dry vacuum pumps model and configuration to cater to different sectors and applications. They work closely to understand their specific requirements and provide tailored solutions to optimize performance.
Top 10 Key Players in the Dry Vacuum Pumps Industry:
Ebara Corporation
Atlas Copco AB
Gardner Denver Inc.
ULVAC
Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology
Agilent Technologies
Flowserve SIHI GmbH
DVP Vacuum
Bosch Group
Peiffer Vacuum Gmbh
Recent development:
In June 2021, Leybold has announced the release of new models of dry screws vacuum pumps. The screw design of the highly energy-efficient DRYVAC DV 500 & the even more powerful DV 800 compresses totally dry, requiring no operating oil.
In September 2021, Edwards says their nXRi dry vacuum pumps are beneficial for scientists, increasing research productivity while cutting laboratory running expenses.
Find More Valuable Insights
The research report analyzes demand in the global dry vacuum pumps industry. The global dry vacuum pumps market analysing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.
As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed by capacity (low, medium, high), product (dry screw, dry scroll, dry diaphragm, dry claw and hook pumps, and others) end-use (electronics and semiconductor, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil &gas, food & beverages, and others) across several regions.
Secure a Competitive Advantage: Obtain Our Market-Driven Insights Report Now
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3686
Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Dry Screw Vacuum Pump
Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump
Dry Diaphragm Pump
Dry Claw and Hook pumps
Others
By Capacity:
Low Capacity (Up to 100 m3/h)
Medium Capacity (100 to 500 m3/h)
High Capacity (More than 500 m3/h)
By End Use:
Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemical and Petrochemical Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Central Asia
Russia and Belarus
Balkan and Baltic Countries
East Asia
South Asia and Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:
Articulated Robot Market Demand: The global market for articulated robots was valued at US$ 9.2 billion, and between 2023 and 2033, it is predicted to increase at a steady rate of 8.3%, eventually reaching an outstanding US$ 20.4 billion.
Variable Speed Generators Market Growth: By 2023 and 2033, the market for variable speed generators is expected to be worth US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 14.2 billion, respectively.
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
email us here