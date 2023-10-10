Autism-friendly VR game BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space launches on PlayStation VR2 today

BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space Cover In-game screenshot In-game screenshot 2

VR sci-fi adventure designed from the ground up to be accessible for autistic players has taken off on PS VR2

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space is a charming intergalactic adventure for the whole family. It is designed to help autistic players get the most from their VR gaming experience, and is packed with autism-friendly features to aid accessibility for neurodivergent players, including no fail state, a time-out zone, and a range of other accessibility features.

The title is set on Norpopolis Space Station, where the mischievous groobs have escaped in an unfortunate lab accident and are now causing chaos. Using your trusty Vacuumizer 5000, your task is to find and recapture them before head honcho Mister Norp finds out. Players will travel through the space station tracking down and vacuuming up groobs, while helping the Norpopolans tidy up the mess they've left behind, and earning some Norp Bucks along the way! It’s fun, funny and full of memorable moments.

Changingday is headed by Alison and Nick Lang, who have an autistic daughter.

“We know autistic people love playing video games. Many games, however, are not designed with autistic people in mind – the colours can be too bright, the noises too loud, the gameplay too complex,” says Alison, CEO at Changingday. “BLINNK is designed from the ground up for autistic players, based on considerable research about what games they enjoy, what they find challenging and what features they would like. The immersive quality of VR in particular puts them in control, allowing them to play as themselves and react as they choose.”

BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space is available to purchase on PlayStation VR2 today at https://store.playstation.com/concept/10007172

About Changingday

Changingday are exploring the virtual world to bring change in the real world, using the potential of VR technology to help and support autistic players. With a commitment to accessibility, their mission is to break down barriers and bring the joy of gaming to everyone.

The team is based in Glasgow, Scotland and this is their first title.

For further information, visit https://changingday.com or email press@changingday.com

For press kit please visit https://press.changingday.com/vacuumofspace/

Review keys can be requested via this link - we can provide for PS VR2, Meta Quest, or Steam.

PS VR2 Launch Trailer on YouTube