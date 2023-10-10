Introducing ARK: The Revolutionary Music IP Protection and Sharing App Powered by Blockchain; New App Introduced at the Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit in Mallorca, Spain.

Fairfield, CA., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates and develops platforms in the entertainment & technology space and Creative Covenant, the creator and owner of the ARK app, today announced the introduction of the ARK app at the Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit(IMPF) in Mallorca, Spain.



ARK is a groundbreaking intellectual property (IP) protection and sharing app that leverages the power of blockchain, biometrics and Web3 technology to empower musicians, artists, and all creators to securely store, share, and protect their music and intellectual property. ARK revolutionizes the way we safeguard IP creations in the digital age. In an era of AI where music piracy and unauthorized usage have become rampant, ARK emerges as a game-changer, offering a comprehensive solution to protect the rights and interests of musicians and creators globally. Utilizing blockchain technology, ARK ensures transparency, immutability, and traceability, providing an unprecedented level of security for music IP.

Key Features of ARK Include:

1. Blockchain-Powered IP Protection: ARK harnesses the power of the blockchain to create an immutable record of ownership, interactions and collaborations for music and intellectual property. The Blockchain ensures that artists have indisputable proof of their creations, who saw it and when, so they can confidently share their work without fear of unauthorized use.

2. Secure Storage and Sharing: ARK provides a secure and user-friendly platform for artists to store and share their music. With end-to-end encryption and advanced access controls, artists can selectively share their creations with collaborators, record labels, or potential licensees, all while maintaining complete control over their intellectual property.

3. Collaborative Workspace: ARK offers a collaborative workspace where artists can connect, collaborate, share and create together. This feature fosters a vibrant community of like-minded individuals, encouraging artistic growth and collaboration while providing a secure environment for the sharing of ideas and works-in-progress.

4. Join ARK: The ARK App will be opening a short beta testing period before its full launch. For more information or to receive an early access invitation to the App launc, please visit www.MyARKApp.com and register.

ARK is the brainchild of Co-Founders Jamie Hartman and Ed Bennett-Coles, a songwriter and a screenwriter. The pair created ARK as a way to solve a very specific problem they each encountered during their successful careers as IP creators, Jamie in Music and Ed in Film. The pair was then introduced to MetaWorks Platforms founder and Chairman Cameron Chell seeking to find a way to protect, share and collaborate with IP. By combining their collective expertise in music, film and Web3 and blockchain technology, they created the groundbreaking solution called ARK. ARK empowers artists and creators to take control of their creations and secure their future in the digital landscape.

"We’re excited to introduce ARK to the world at the IMPF conference in Mallorca, Spain this week as we prepare for the invitation-only beta release on October 15th followed by our full launch. ARK represents a significant step forward in how we protect the rights of musicians and all creators of human/non AI intellectual property" said ARK Co-Founder Jamie Hartman.

MetaWorks Chairman and Founder Cameron Chell stated, "ARK harnesses the power of blockchain to provide creators with an unbreakable shield against piracy and unauthorized usage, ensuring that their hard work is rewarded and respected."

About Creative Covenant (The Owners of the ARP App)

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that operates an AI-powered Metaverse and Spatial Computing platform operating in the Enterprise, Entertainment and Education space. The Company owns and operates and builds AI-powered blockchain and fintech platforms in the film, fan engagement, music, payments and Educational space focused on leveraging Web3 technologies and partnerships to create disruptive technology based products, services and Companies. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Owns 7% of the ARK App.

For more information on MetaWorks Platforms, please visit us at www.MetaWorksPlatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.sec.gov or www.Sedar.com .

