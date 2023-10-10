Europe Viscosupplementation Market to exceed US$ 12.03 billion by 2033, expanding at a 9.37% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the United Kingdom, several viscosupplementation products have gained regulatory approval, providing a range of therapeutic options for both patients and medical practitioners. These approved products offer diversified choices for addressing joint-related issues and improving patient mobility and comfort, enhancing the quality of care in orthopedics.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe viscosupplementation market was worth US$ 4.49 billion in 2022. By the end of 2023, the market will likely be worth US$ 4.91 billion. The demand for viscosupplementation in Europe is anticipated to increase by 9.37% CAGR and reach US$12.03 billion by 2033.



Over the projection period, rising osteoarthritis rates are anticipated to fuel market expansion for European viscosupplementation. For instance, a publication in the National Library of Medicine Journal in September 2022 said that the age-standardized point prevalence and annual incidences of rheumatoid arthritis were 446.6 and 24.9 in 2021, respectively, up 12.4% and 9.9% from 2001.

The number of elderly individuals admitted to hospitals due to deadly traumatic injuries rises directly to the aging population. The need for treatment and diagnosis is growing as knee osteoarthritis illnesses become more common. The need for care, services, and technology for both the avoidance and treatment of knee osteoarthritis disorders, including osteopenia, osteoporosis, and other consequences, proportionally increases with the growing need for adequate treatment.

The elderly are especially vulnerable to these diseases that cause brittle bones and joints. The method uses viscosupplementation to give such people quick and effective advantages related to their bodies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eu-1383

Key Takeaways:

The market for viscosupplementation in Europe expanded at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2022.

The United Kingdom viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% throughout the projected period.

From 2023 to 2033, the France viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow at a 9.1% CAGR.

Germany's share of the European viscosupplementation market is expected to grow by 8.2% between 2023 and 2033.

During the anticipated period, the Spain viscosupplementation market is expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR.

The market for viscosupplementation in Italy is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the projected period.

A 7.9% CAGR is anticipated for the hospitals category over the course of the projection period.

For single injection viscosupplementation, a CAGR of 8.2% is estimated for the anticipated time frame.

“Increasing joint injuries and awareness towards various wellness programs to boost the Europe viscosupplementation market growth,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Europe Viscosupplementation Market Size:

Attribute Details Projected market value in 2023 US$ 4.91 billion Projected market value in 2033 US$ 12.03 billion Forecast CAGR from 2023 to 2033 5.8 % Forecast period 2023 to 2033 Historical period 2018 to 2022 Market analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered Western Europe

Eastern Europe Key Countries Profiled The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Nordics

Russia Key market segments Product

End user

Region Key companies profiled Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Meda AB

Ferring B.V

Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A

Bioventus LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

VIRCHOW BIOTECH

Lifecore Biomedical

Discover the Key to Your Health Journey Today! Dive into an In-Depth Analysis of the Europe Viscosupplementation Market with Exclusive Discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1383

Competitive Landscape:

The use of cutting-edge technology by major manufacturers in the production of viscosupplementation is expected to raise the demand for cryotherapy technologies in Europe.

Key Developments:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. declared in 2022 that Health Canada has approved using CINGAL as a medical instrument for treating knee osteoarthritis (O.A.)-related pain.

An exclusive global collaborative agreement to develop, produce, and sell IgM antibody agonists for three cancer targets and three immunology/inflammation targets was finalized in 2022, according to a press release from Sanofi S.A. and IGM Bioscience.

With the debut of its revolutionary portfolio in Spain in 2022, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. leveraged the restorative power of hyaluronic acid. At the 20th Aesthetic & Anti-aging Medicine World Congress 2022 (AMWC) in Monte Carlo, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. showcased its Aesthetic Care portfolio together with a scientific symposium on its ground-breaking ACP (Auto-Crosslinked Polymer) technology.



Europe Viscosupplementation Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics



By Region:

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is forecasted to expand at 14.5% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 3.7 billion that was recorded for 2022.

The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The market is valued at US$ 2 billion as of 2023, and by 2033, the market is expected to hit a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion.

Worldwide viscosupplementation equipment sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.98 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the global viscosupplementation market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.89 Bn by 2030.

are set to be valued at US$ 1.98 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the global viscosupplementation market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.89 Bn by 2030. The single injection viscosupplementation segment in the Russia viscosupplementation market is expected to expand at the fastest and highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, due to relatively less competition across the product type segments.

The global hyaluronic viscosupplementation market was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2033.



About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube